Exercise mindfulness this festive season

The festive season comes with indulging especially during this time up to the New Year’s celebrations. Research reveals that many people gain at least one kilo during this festive season because there is plenty of food but you can make merry without overdoing it.

The food

Ivan Philip Baguma, a dietitian at Nella Organics, advises that if you were invited to join friends at a Christmas party, ensure that you have a small healthy snack such as yoghurt or a bowl of whole grain brown rice.

“By the time you arrive at the party, you will not be too hungry and you will definitely limit if not avoid diving straight into the high-calorie foods to satisfy your hunger. Many people unconsciously overeat and may not realise it until after they finish a meal. Mindful eating starts with getting reasonable portion sizes especially if it is self-service,” he says.

Being mindful at meals will slow the eating process, pay more attention to your body’s hunger and fullness cues, and perhaps avoid overeating. Go for healthier options such as grilled fish or a vegetable based dish, and have a soup or salad to start instead of a sweet dessert rather than trying a little of everything.

He says, “Vegetable sticks or breadsticks are healthier choices compared to pastry or breadcrumb choices.”

While eating, remove distractions by turning off TV, computers and put away your phone. Eat in a peaceful, uncluttered space. Pacing yourself for a 20-minute meal and chewing your food slowly. Put your fork down between bites.

The drinks

Alcohol is a way people celebrate and when it comes to festive drinks, choose sugar-free mixers, go for smaller glasses of wine and beer where possible and try including non-alcoholic drinks.

To reduce your alcohol intake, Baguma advises that you alternate alcoholic drinks with water and keep drinking lots of it alongside your festive drinks.

A little exercise

During the festive season, it is usually difficult to follow your routine exercise pattern. Walking up the stairs rather than taking the lift would be helpful. If your destination is near, walk there.

Take a brisk walk of about 30 minutes. You can engage the whole family into a sport or an active game. Also, breathe in and breathe out slowly with each breath allowing your belly to go out. When you breathe out, allow your belly to go in.