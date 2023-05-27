Family inspired, nurtured chef  Linda Nakimuli’s culinary  journey

What inspired you to join the hospitality industry?

From as far back as I can remember, during my early childhood days, I have always had a passionate love for food in every aspect. From the preparation to the dining we have had an inseparable love affair. I recall in my teens cooking alongside some of my relatives and we would prepare different types of food from local food to curries. We would prepare spaghetti and macaroni in different ways, mashed potatoes, roast potatoes, wedges and chips.

What I found most gratifying was the appreciation and comments we got from those who tasted the food. I also came to appreciate and learn that cooking is not just a one-person effort; it is teamwork.

It gradually occurred to me that cooking was my calling.

I would literally prepare different dishes at different functions that were held at home and the appreciation I got from the people enjoying my food made me realise more than ever that this was worth exploring as a career.

When did you start in the industry?

I trained at the YMCA in Kampala, thereafter, I did my internship at the Lake Heights Hotel (LHH), Entebbe where I was retained as a junior cook. During my time at that hotel, I met chef Fiona Onyango to whom I owe a lot in terms of my career development.

Chef Onyango always urged me to do better and excel in my chosen area (catering) while at the same time reminding me that inasmuch as this was a male dominated industry, as a woman I needed to work twice as hard as my male counterparts.

Tell us about your culinary education/exposure .

I studied for a diploma in Hotel and Institutional Catering at the YMCA which I attained in 2016. At LHH, I had the opportunity of putting in to practice what I had learnt in school and also gaining experience in other sections such as hotline, pastry, salad, sauces and soups.

From LHH, I worked at Café Jumbo and Drip Café before finally being offered the positon of executive chef at Gaucho Grill.

The culinary highlights in your career are…?

Becoming the executive chef at Gaucho Grill has given me an opportunity to showcase my culinary and management skills. Above all becoming exposed to Brazilian cuisine, something that I had never dreamt of learning.

Which chefs have influenced you the most?

Chef Fiona Onyango because she took me under her tutelage and molded me into who I am today.

I will always remember a key statement from her “This is an industry dominated by men so work hard and smart and show them what you are made of.”

Your favourite kitchen gadgets or items are…?

A good paring knife is essential and so is an air fryer.

Also, no busy restaurant can do without a microwave oven.

Tell us about the most memorable dining experiences.

I attended my brother’s wedding at a certain hotel in Kampala and the chicken was incredibly succulent and tasty. The meats were well marinated and barbecued which left a great impression on us.

Your favourite eating joint in Uganda is…?

I love Café Javas and wish I could afford to go there more often.

I also love a good Indian restaurant such as Aangan Indian Restaurant.

Is there any food item that you can think of that you hate to admit to liking?

Sandwiches. I have failed to understand what people like about them though I am good at preparing them and nothing beats a good club sandwich with brown salted bread.

What food item would you single out as being your favourite?

A double decker burger with extra cheese. As a “foodie” it speaks a lot to my personality, the time taken to prepare, assemble and present makes the bite worth the wait.

What inspires you about cooking and what do you love best about the industry?

The joy I feel when I see people enjoying what I have prepared keeps me going every now and then.

I love the fact that I have opportunities to reach many peoples bellies and excite them through this hospitality business.

Tell us about your worse experience in the kitchen and how you overcame it?

While I was pregnant, I had a fall on the slippery floor in the kitchen. Luckily I was not injured. I had to buy nonslippers to avoid such incidents.

In view of the past pandemic and resultant upheavals that it caused, what is the future of the hospitality industry in Uganda?

The hospitality business took quite a hit from the pandemic, many people including myself lost jobs. However, behind every cloud there is a silver lining. I was forced to look for alternate means of survival and ended up working on interesting ideas which given time could well bear fruit.

However, truth be told; my love is food and I am so happy to be back doing what I love so much.

Nevertheless, the hospitality business has remarkably recovered and the future can only get better.

Food for which you would be willing to travel the globe…?

I would love to travel the globe with a long stop in Italy tasting the different pizza and pastas.

Your comfort food?

Amatooke amabobezze (steamed and mashed matooke), groundnut stew and vegetables.

Secret junk food that you love to indulge yourself…

Due to medical reasons I am currently off junk food, but admittedly I love a good burger with all the trimmings including extra cheese.

Quick fire

Four items that are in your fridge now.

Water, milk, cheese and fruits.

Three food items you consider indispensable…

Chicken, pork and pasta.

What are your specialities?