Armed assailant shot dead while threatening family of five 

Police are currently investigating an incident where an armed assailant raided a family of five in Mirimu Zone, Wakiso District, demanding Shs5 million.

The incident occurred on Sunday when the mother, Ms Anita Ayebare, was having breakfast with her family, according to the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Mr Luke Owoyesigyire.

“The assailant, who was threatening violence, demanded the cash from Ms Ayebare. When she refused, the perpetrator turned his aggression towards her four children: Lucia Atuhaire, 2, Maria Zoe Ampaire, 5, Blair Musiime, 7, and Godius Ankunda aged 14 years,” he said in a statement released on Monday evening.

Mr Owoyesigyire said that fortunately, the children were rescued by locals, although the assailant had already inflicted injuries on them.

"Thanks to the swift response of both local residents and the police stationed at Mirimu. The assailant was shot dead by the police as he tried to escape from the scene through the ceiling of the house.

The body of the suspect was taken to the city mortuary Mulago for postmortem, and investigations are ongoing to ascertain his identity and motive.