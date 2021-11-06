Morris Mugisha. 

From Big Brother to film, Mugisha’s stain is yet to fade

By  Edgar R. Batte

What you need to know:

  • Moves. In 2011, while scouting for location, Mugisha saw a salt mine. Years later, it became a pivotal location for his career- defining film, writes Edgar R. Batte.

It is a filmmaker’s dream to have their works seen, appreciated and recognised. You could say, that at a time when cinemas have been losing traffic because of Covid-19, Morris Mugisha is a happy man. His film Stain was one of the most watched films during this year’s edition of the Uganda Film Festival and he collected a number of accolades at the gala. 

