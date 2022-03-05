Happy Women’s Month!

International Women’s Day? As if one day is enough to celebrate all the wonder and goodness of womankind. It is okay anyway, we will take what we can get.

In case you are wondering how to celebrate the woman next to you this Women’s Day, I have a few ideas.

1. If the woman in your life does all the things a wife does, lives with you, has borne your children and is not formally your wife yet, what are you waiting for? A voice from the heavens proclaiming that ‘Now is the time’? Come on! Go to the AG’s, pay her bride price or do a simple ceremony−whatever it takes to formalise your union. This would prove your love and care for her more than the most expensive shoes or fancy dinners.

By the way, if you are male, it is very likely you are going to leave this earth before her, so please do the needful.

2. This is still for the married men. You are married, good. You have one wife and are faithful to her, even better. So now make a will while you are still alive and in your right senses. Legally declare your properties, your outstanding debts, any children you may have fathered along the way and so on. My dear African men, writing a will is not a fatal activity.

3. Now, this one is for the single men. Maybe you are reading this and thinking, “But-i Stella, I don’t have money to celebrate anyone this Women’s Day.” It is okay my dear, I understand you. If you happen to be taking a taxi on Women’s Day, pay the fare for one woman in that taxi, just one (without expecting a phone number, please, I am not trying to encourage harassment). Appreciate the women in your workplace or campus verbally. And if one of your hobbies is sitting in a corner with a pack of your loutish friends to stare at various parts of women’s anatomy, stop it immediately before the Lord strikes you blind.

Happy International Women’s Month. (I choose to celebrate myself all month long, thank you very much.)