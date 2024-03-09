How to invest in Women

Winnie Kizza

Politician

“Over the past 25years the overall percentage of women in politics has more than doubled, however the pace of progress has slowed as women still make up only 34 per cent of representatives in the Uganda Parliament,” Kiiza explains.

Kiiza adds that women encounter constant constraints of balancing multiple roles such as balancing family roles and political work.

“Having had firsthand experience of these barriers and upon retirement from elective politics, I have continued to support the education of the girl child through my constituency education scholarship programme so that they obtain valuable knowledge and leadership skills,” she notes.

She says her efforts have been directed towards not training and mentoring women leaders to thrive in the political sphere, but to cause change of the status quo for better.

Bikoto Daniel Wamusi,

CEO of Biko Group - Uganda

“We have given equal opportunity to women for all designations and 30 percent of our current work force consists of women and we strive to hit 50 percent,” he says.

Bikoto adds that they have strategic partnerships with non-governmental organisations such as SHED Uganda that support women that helps them source raw materials from women-led cooperatives.

“For our corporate social responsibilities we are rolling out a disposable sanitary pads campaign alongside Women For Her, a NGO for young women to enable them stay in school to achieve their dreams,”he notes.

Wycliff Katamba,

CEO of Triverse

“I understand the importance of empowering women and I actively work towards this goal,”Katamba says.

He adds that within his company (Triverse) are two female employees contributing significantly in the accounting and operations sections.

“We are also committed to supporting individual journeys such as sponsoring the education of a young girl,” he explains.

Ruth Ekirapa Byoona,

director at Parliament of Uganda, John Maxwell Certified Coach, Speaker

“I have raised four competitive daughters who are finding their space in the corporate world,”Byoona says.

She adds that she has coached top-tier women who are breaking the glass ceiling. She notes that one of the women she has coached is now a county executive minister in a neighbouring country.

“From experience I note that women in leadership need to have more candor, gravitas and executive presence,”she says.



Marion Kusoniwa Ndiwalana,

Human resource manager

Ndiwalana says women are getting more energised in terms of the impact they can make.

“Women are seen for the powerhouses that we are, in the work space and various spheres of life that we operate in, I have invested in women by driving innovation and cohesion through diversity in the workplace,”she adds.

She believes productivity and innovation is positively affected by higher levels of gender diversity whose notable percentage is investing in women and empowering them to step out to create and contribute greatly in their spheres of influence.

“I have formed work mentorship programmes for different teams at work and also urged my staff to join other mentorship programs outside work,”Ndiwalana explains.

As a human resource manager Ndiwalana recommends women for positions and urges them to apply for positions that will build them.

“In the workspace I have created an equal playing field with equal opportunity platforms that employees are selected based on potential and not gender,” she shares adding that this has seen many women rise up and contribute tremendously to organisational success.



Alinda Shivan Muhwezi,

Lawyer and digital creator

“Using my social media platforms I encourage young professionals to invest in personal development, skill building and volunteer opportunities,”Muhwezi says adding that this mentorship has not only inspired many but has equipped many women for the workplace.

“I always share my personal experiences and tips that have given her an edge in my industry that have helped the women in my space to map their own stories,” she says.



Dr Bonaventure Ahaisibwe,

managing director at Seed Global Health

Ahaisibwe says he is promoting women education by supporting Muni University and Lira University to start the first public degree training for midwives in northern Uganda and West Nile.

“I am also promoting vocational training for women and their families at the Garden of Gold Youth ministries in western Uganda,” says Dr Ahaisibwe.



Stephen Bwayo,

ED for African Women and Youth Action for Development

Bwayo says women are a priority for employment since 80 percent of all staff are women.

“We have given women full maternity leave to enable mothers nurse their babies when they work half day when they return until the babies turn six months,”Bwayo adds.

He adds that women have been invested in by giving them opportunities to participate in policy and decision-making at national and international levels.

“AWYAD also invests in vulnerable women’s capacity through trainings, we also support women’s economic empowerment by supporting them start micro and small scale businesses,”he adds.

He explains that investing in gender equality and equity is essential.