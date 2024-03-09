Prime
How to invest in Women
What you need to know:
- Matters. Empowering women and girls is about ensuring long-term sustainability. People talk to Esther Byoona about how they are investing in women.
Winnie Kizza
Politician
“Over the past 25years the overall percentage of women in politics has more than doubled, however the pace of progress has slowed as women still make up only 34 per cent of representatives in the Uganda Parliament,” Kiiza explains.
Kiiza adds that women encounter constant constraints of balancing multiple roles such as balancing family roles and political work.
“Having had firsthand experience of these barriers and upon retirement from elective politics, I have continued to support the education of the girl child through my constituency education scholarship programme so that they obtain valuable knowledge and leadership skills,” she notes.
She says her efforts have been directed towards not training and mentoring women leaders to thrive in the political sphere, but to cause change of the status quo for better.
Bikoto Daniel Wamusi,
CEO of Biko Group - Uganda
“We have given equal opportunity to women for all designations and 30 percent of our current work force consists of women and we strive to hit 50 percent,” he says.
Bikoto adds that they have strategic partnerships with non-governmental organisations such as SHED Uganda that support women that helps them source raw materials from women-led cooperatives.
“For our corporate social responsibilities we are rolling out a disposable sanitary pads campaign alongside Women For Her, a NGO for young women to enable them stay in school to achieve their dreams,”he notes.
Wycliff Katamba,
CEO of Triverse
“I understand the importance of empowering women and I actively work towards this goal,”Katamba says.
He adds that within his company (Triverse) are two female employees contributing significantly in the accounting and operations sections.
“We are also committed to supporting individual journeys such as sponsoring the education of a young girl,” he explains.
Ruth Ekirapa Byoona,
director at Parliament of Uganda, John Maxwell Certified Coach, Speaker
“I have raised four competitive daughters who are finding their space in the corporate world,”Byoona says.
She adds that she has coached top-tier women who are breaking the glass ceiling. She notes that one of the women she has coached is now a county executive minister in a neighbouring country.
“From experience I note that women in leadership need to have more candor, gravitas and executive presence,”she says.
Marion Kusoniwa Ndiwalana,
Human resource manager
Ndiwalana says women are getting more energised in terms of the impact they can make.
“Women are seen for the powerhouses that we are, in the work space and various spheres of life that we operate in, I have invested in women by driving innovation and cohesion through diversity in the workplace,”she adds.
She believes productivity and innovation is positively affected by higher levels of gender diversity whose notable percentage is investing in women and empowering them to step out to create and contribute greatly in their spheres of influence.
“I have formed work mentorship programmes for different teams at work and also urged my staff to join other mentorship programs outside work,”Ndiwalana explains.
As a human resource manager Ndiwalana recommends women for positions and urges them to apply for positions that will build them.
“In the workspace I have created an equal playing field with equal opportunity platforms that employees are selected based on potential and not gender,” she shares adding that this has seen many women rise up and contribute tremendously to organisational success.
Alinda Shivan Muhwezi,>>
Lawyer and digital creator
“Using my social media platforms I encourage young professionals to invest in personal development, skill building and volunteer opportunities,”Muhwezi says adding that this mentorship has not only inspired many but has equipped many women for the workplace.
“I always share my personal experiences and tips that have given her an edge in my industry that have helped the women in my space to map their own stories,” she says.
Dr Bonaventure Ahaisibwe,
managing director at Seed Global Health
Ahaisibwe says he is promoting women education by supporting Muni University and Lira University to start the first public degree training for midwives in northern Uganda and West Nile.
“I am also promoting vocational training for women and their families at the Garden of Gold Youth ministries in western Uganda,” says Dr Ahaisibwe.
Stephen Bwayo,
ED for African Women and Youth Action for Development
Bwayo says women are a priority for employment since 80 percent of all staff are women.
“We have given women full maternity leave to enable mothers nurse their babies when they work half day when they return until the babies turn six months,”Bwayo adds.
He adds that women have been invested in by giving them opportunities to participate in policy and decision-making at national and international levels.
“AWYAD also invests in vulnerable women’s capacity through trainings, we also support women’s economic empowerment by supporting them start micro and small scale businesses,”he adds.
He explains that investing in gender equality and equity is essential.
Jack Musaali, John Maxwell
Certified Coach, Founder of J&M Leadership Company
As a John Maxwell Certified Coach he has understood the power of mentorship and guidance in unlocking one’s true potential.
“I collaborated with my wife to create the programme, Becoming a Woman of Influence. This programme is not just a series of workshops, it is a transformative journey for the women who have participated,” Musaali says.
Musaali has seen more than 100 women from various roles ranging from CEOS, executive directors and heads of departments walk through the doors of his programme.
“Through the one-on-one coaching and group sessions, I aimed to do more than inspire but aimed to ignite a fire within these women showing them their purpose and potential and guiding them to design a path to fulfill it,”he adds.
The leadership coach has understood that investing in women could not happen in isolation. He explains that for true progress there needs to be a balance.
Musaali believes in investing in men is equally important.
“Increasing women’s awareness of their potential has to go hand in hand with increasing men’s awareness of the positive impact women can have,” he explains.
He says in the programme he has fostered an environment of collaboration and understanding. Musaali has encouraged dialogue between the women and men in their lives emphasising the importance of mutual respect and support.