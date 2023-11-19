Husband material: Pointers for you to consider

Today’s article is addressed to the single men among us who are hoping that come next wedding season, they’ll be the ones with a beautiful woman next to them, making the vow to remain with them until death does them part.

We have talked about ‘wife material’ long enough. We know the list off head, thank you very much! But I wonder, what constitutes husband material? If you are aspiring husband material (henceforth referred to as AHM), here are a few pointers for you to consider:

1. AHM is able to make conversation with his potential bride.

Let me ask you, can somebody talk to a wallet? Or crack jokes with a fat bank account? Or take a holiday with a plot of land? No way. Imagine the misery of sitting across someone you can’t have an interesting, meaningful conversation with—for the rest of your God-given life! So please, start reading the newspaper, follow something that’s not football/rugby scores or dreary local politics, watch documentaries about this wide, wonderful world we live in; go somewhere that is not a betting or beer and pork den… Come on, make yourself interesting!

2. AHM does not embarrass his potential bride.

I beg you on bended knee, please stop wearing nylon national flag shirts as weekend wear. Please. This is why potential mates keep calling you ‘Anko’ (Uncle) when all you wanted to be was ‘Baby’. Invest in some decent, well-fitting weekend outfits. Graduate from sandals to shoes even if it is the weekend-haven’t you heard of loafers? Do it, before you slide down the slippery slope towards becoming ‘Jjajja’.

3. AHM is ready for responsibility

AHM must be ready to take care of a wife, and potentially children. To start with, make sure your beloved arrives home safely after your dates. Escort her to the taxi, or if you have the means, drop her home (without lamenting, moaning and groaning about the cost of fuel). Act like the king you want her to see.

Thank you, dear AHM, for taking the first steps to becoming high-quality husband material. See you at the wedding!