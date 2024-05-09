Uganda Airlines acquires temporary airbus to boost operations

Uganda Airlines has signed a short-term lease agreement with Global Airlines based in Johannesburg, South Africa for a mid-range aircraft.

According to a statement released by the national carrier on Thursday, the acquisition of the extra A320 aircraft is majorly to enhance its operational efficiency as some of its aircraft proceed on scheduled maintenance.

“The A320 mid-range aircraft, acquired on Wet lease, will supplement our CRJ and A330 fleet. This aircraft comes with its pilots and cabin crew and will support Uganda Airlines in maintaining schedule integrity during the period when part of our regional fleet undergoes scheduled maintenance,” the statement reads in part.

According to the airline, the additional aircraft will address capacity limitations on routes like Johannesburg, Kinshasa, Nairobi, and Lagos. Uganda Airlines emphasizes their commitment to maintaining schedule integrity and a delightful customer experience.

Ms Jenifer Bamuturaki, the chief executive officer of the national carrier in the statement, said they have seen significant growth in demand on a number of the routes, which has introduced certain pressures into their operations, hence the need to get another aircraft on a lease arrangement.

“Leasing this A320 is intended to ensure that our customers continue to enjoy the unparalleled service that we have become known for and add flexibility to our operations," Ms Bamuturaki explained.

“We, therefore, invite the traveling public and the business community to take advantage of the increased capacity,” she added.