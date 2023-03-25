I miss home, the Rolex and kikomando

As an artist, how would you design your portrait?

As an artist, I love fabric decoration and hand graphics. So, I always design my work to bring hope, basically encouraging someone.

What is the biggest sacrifice you have ever done for friendship?

I do not know but I always get out of my comfort zone to be with my friends, especially when they are in need. In the hardest times, I try to be present even when it is so hard.

What keeps you alive?

Serving God, the needy, and having fun out with family and friends.

As a student in UK, what do you miss most about Uganda?

I miss the street food such as the Rolex (chapatti rolled with fried eggs, sliced raw tomatoes, onions and cabbage) and kikomando (sliced chapatti served with beans).

I can make this but it is different from the one you buy from the street with nyanya mbisi (raw tomatoes). I miss the food, my family and friends. Also, I miss the flexibility of moving from place to place.

What do you intend to use your study of health and social care for?

I intend to use it to help disabled people live independent social life and be happy every day, anywhere God will lead me to in the world.

What is it like to nourish your spirituality while outside Uganda?

Yes, there is a big difference. There is always distraction for me spiritually when I am in Uganda. I think because of a lot of on goings and social media but every time I travel, my spiritual life is nourished.

You are bad at…?

Keeping grudge and letting go. Many people wonder when I tell them that I am friends with my exes.

Even when people hurt me, I somehow feel pity for them and not even myself. So, I am still working on that part where I need to take care of my feelings.

How do you balance between being a receptionist and a health student?

When you have a goal then you have to make sacrifices, create time for important things and reduce time for leisure and what is happening.

My leisure time reduced so that I can harmonise my schedule, but communicate with people who care about me.

What is the most effective advice you have been given?

To trust God’s timing. I am someone who likes to see progress and things move fast, but I have learnt to be patient and trust God.

Was there anything in your childhood that could have indicated you would be an entrepreneur?

I think the fact that I used to calculate and compare prices for things. I also, created rapport with the canteen attendants in school so that I could get like better services and easy access to what I needed.

But, I used to save to buy something special such as a Christmas dress.

DID YOU KNOW?

On your wish list is...?