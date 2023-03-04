I promised to marry Mackline on our first date — Emeka

On January 28, KFM’s Collins Baryeija, alias, Emeka and, the Romantic Mukiga who also hosts Take Me Back, a show on Pearl Magic walked, Mackie’s Collection team leader Mackline Asimiire down the aisle at Watoto Church barely two years into the relationship.

Meeting and proposal

The couple always met at Watoto Downtown but never had it occurred to them that they would be spending their lives together. They did not have each other’s phone contacts, but Mackline admits that she always had a crush on Emeka but she was always laid back. She thought she would be like one of the many because of his celebrity status. It was until the later days of the last quarter of 2021, when Emeka asked her for a date. On the same day, he affirmed his intentions of marriage

Emeka proposed to Mackline on April 8, 2022, a yes from the girlfriend led to an introduction ceremony on December 27, 2022 at her home in Kigoma Nkanga Nyabubare, Igara, Bushenyi District. The event was equally colourful

Lessons from the preparation

“When you are good to people, they will always show up. I remember receiving a lot of support especially financial support from strangers. I received a lot of support from people I had never met but I later discovered they were always watching closely online and on radio,” Emeka recounts, while tapping on the shoulder of his better half. On the contrary, Mackline believes that the people you least expect come through with unconditional support while those you bank on, do the reverse. The couple recalled one disappointing incident but before sharing it, they opted to withhold the information and instead burst out in laughter in the presence of their matron.

What stood out on their wedding day

Mackline recalls the emotion and butterflies that ran through her body as her parents walked her down the steps of her mother church Watoto and seeing her now husband shed a tear as she walked in.

Emeka believes that they had relief on their wedding day because they had cleared everything two weeks to their wedding. (Taps on my shoulder not to mention it) “100per cent of our budget was financed by friends and family despite the fact that we had some savings for the same. We managed time so well in all aspects that everyone was shocked to see us in our changing outfits by 5pm. We also wanted to create the vibe and hype since we are a young couple. Everyone ate, and drunk to their fill. Our guests were happy. I watched my friends like Ykee Benda go an extra mile to attend my wedding and then rush for a show in Jinja. Seeing my inner circle vibe to our achievement was satisfying.

Nuggets for prospective

“Be intentional, that is it,” a confident Emeka stresses his point while flashing his ring. ‘I told her I would marry her on the first date and I fulfilled my promise in less than two years”, he adds

Mackline explained that even when you date for longer, it does not remove the chances of marrying a wrong person. The smiley head of Mackie’s Collections stares at her matron and they both ironically burst into laughter.

Quick notes

Date: November 28, 2021

Groom: Collins Baryeija Emeka

Bride: Joveline Kabagyenyi

Main celebrant: Rev Fr JB Turinomujuni

Colour theme: yellow and lilac