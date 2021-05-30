I would do everything to help my sister – Nakato

By Godfrey Lugaaju More by this Author

Anything for her. Robinah Babirye and Eva Nakato are twins. Babirye is a community advocate and Miss Y+ 2015/2016. Nakato is an HIV/Aids and sexual violence advocate, an actress, a voiceover artist and commercial model. She is also the founder of Aiden Crafts and the African Voice Award Winner 2019. They talked to Godfrey Lugaaju about their devotion to each other.



Babirye

Tell us about yourself

My name is Robinah Babirye. I’m a stay-at-home mother, a community advocate and a graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in community based rehabilitation and the Miss Y+ 2015/2016.

How would you describe Nakato? Nakato is humble, supportive, a strong pillar in my life, very protective of me and also God fearing.

Are you closer now or when you were younger?

We have always been close and nothing has changed that.

Favourite hobby?

Cooking, singing, and socialising.

The craziest thing you did together?

Playing in the rain when we were naked and using our grandmother’s metallic basin to collect rainwater as we played.

Sneaking out of the house on New Year’s eve when it was forbidden.

Do you feel like you are competing with each other?

No.

How often do you argue?

We rarely argue.

If you got a call that your sister is in jail, what crime would come to your mind?

Nothing I can think of.

How different or alike are you?

I am an extrovert and she is an introvert; I can easily initiate a conversation and it’s hard for her. We both love people and we want good stuff. We are also equally principled.

Any nicknames for her?

Rubylove.

What can you do that she can’t?

Cooking, grocery shopping

Favourite childhood memory?

All the memories we had with our late mother especially during the Christmas periods. We never spent Christmas away from her. Our last Christmas with her was the day she died at Uganda Cancer Institute on Christmas Day.

There are also those times we would wake up early in the morning to make chapatti and samosas with our mother to sell in Nateete Market. She also taught us how to pray and seek God.

What did you most fight about as children?

We hardly fought. If we did, it was over small things we could solve.

Who has more friends and why?

We both have friends.

Nakato

Tell us about yourself

Eva Nakato is my name, an HIV/Aids and sexual violence advocate, a columnist, media personnel, an actress, a voiceover and commercial model, founder of Aiden Crafts and a producer and host of my new online show called Upclose With Eva Nakato.

How would you describe Babirye?

Beautiful, bold, intelligent, God-fearing, social and selfless.

Are you closer now or when you were younger?

We have always been very close.

What are your hobbies?

Singing, making crafts, writing, listening to music, jewellery making, watching movies, touring, cleaning (I love clean places).

Do you sometimes feel like you are competing with each other?

I don’t think so, we know each other’s weaknesses and strengths, so we help each other a lot because her success is my success and my success is her success.

How often do you argue?

We rarely argue.

If you got a call that your sister is in jail, what crime would come to your mind?

None that I can think of.

How different or alike are you?

I am an introvert, private, not much of a people person while my sister is the complete opposite. I however loosen up and open up around the right people.

Any nicknames for her?

Evana.

What can you do that she can’t?

Cleaning, she is not a fan.

Favourite childhood memory?

The times we spent with our late mum. She was our everything.

What did you most fight about as children?

We hardly fought. If we did, it was over small things we could solve.