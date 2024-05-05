If nature allows...

I have to say the price list of such hotels is so steep that you wonder how many people are ready to pay such amounts for one or two nights of stay. It is obvious that there are reasons for high costs given that such hotels are far from Kampala or main cities hence the price of fuel to get amenities to those hotels is on the higher side. However, there is no consideration for the fact that there are mostly locals from the surrounding towns that work in such hotels, maybe managers will be coming from Kenya or another country but all the staff are locals and the prices that they are paid are does not match the amounts that the tourists pay to stay in such hotels.



I will be writing separate articles covering those visits and these hotels, but I have at this point to mention how amazing the service in these hotels is. This is not only because they have trained their staff but also because people in Uganda are genuinely wonderful, loving and dedicated. In the worst of situations, a smile from one of the managers and the way the problems are dealt with is simply amazing. These people are also quite knowledgeable of their product, for example when we made a cruise to the bottom of the Murchison Falls, the skipper who was quite young had so much knowledge about the flora and fauna of the surrounding areas. There was no question that was left unanswered.