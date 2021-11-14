Prime

In the eyes of a cancer caregiver

Imelda Kiconco (Right) looks after her mother Ndungu ,(centre) who has stage IV colon cancer at their home in Kawuku  on Entebbe Road. Photos/Phionah Nassanga

By  Phionah Nassanga

What you need to know:

Resilience and uncertainty. In sickness, the focus tends to be more on the patient, we hardly think about what caregivers go through.  For 21 years, Imelda Kiconco has been taking care of her mother who has colon cancer. Kiconco talks to Phionah Nassanga about what it is like.

Watching her mother tirelessly till the fields of Rushozi Village, Mbarara District, and Imelda Kiconco had never imagined her mother Sedrasi Ndungu falling sick for more than a month. She suffered severe stomach ache which morphed into colon cancer in September 1999.

