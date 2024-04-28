Japan and her exceptional people, pearls

A couple of friends who had just returned from Japan took me back to some years back when we travelled there. Although there has since been many changes, the overall experience of visiting Japan always remains one of awe and fascination.

I remember vividly when we were driven from the airport to our hotel. It was raining heavily, we passed by a construction site where a tall building was being constructed. It was interesting to see that all the workers were wearing raincoats and working tirelessly on the tall scaffolding, no rain would deter or stop their work. It looked like an anthill buzzing with activity and life.

During that time, one of the biggest challenges of travelling there was the fact that few people spoke English.

Even at the hotel reception, we had to put extra effort to ask for any kind of assistance. It seems that nowadays exposure to social media and the advent of internet have helped for English language to be spoken more widely in Japan.

After Tokyo tours, we decided to travel to Kyoto, another interesting city in Japan. It was also our first time to board a bullet train.

The experience was exceptional. Bullet trains were not that common back then, so we considered ourselves very lucky to ride with a speed of more than 300 kph. Kyoto was the ancient capital of Japan and is currently a cultural hub with various different festivals and celebrations.

Another very interesting place that we visited was Mikimoto Pearl Island. Many years ago, Mikimoto Kokichi managed to produce cultured pearls that slowly made their way into the market. Although a bit expensive for being cultured pearls, they are still way cheaper than natural pearls that are now becoming rare. And, if this current global warming goes on, plus other environmental concerns, the bottom part of the sea will rebel too and there will be no more shells to extract.

When in Kyoto, I entered a shop with all sorts of souvenirs to choose from. A particular square-shaped item drew my attention, but it was not clear what it was. So, I went to the shop owner to ask what this was. He took the item from me and started wrapping it, the elderly man did not understand a word of English. I told him that I did not want it wrapped, I just wanted to know that it was for.