Kweberaho does any decent gig available

Upclose: She is a dynamic hustler. Olive Telma Kweberaho is woman of many crafts. She has her hand in a couple of pies; a fashion designer, a tattoo artist, travel marketer and in her self-description, can do anything clean, writes Edgar R. Batte.

The first thing I do in the morning is...

Thank God for life and the people I love.

The first thing I do when I get to work...

I mostly work online and so I complete most of my tasks before leaving home. Such tasks include responding to emails and sharing a few posts on social media platforms. I also manage a few social media accounts for different organisations.

My earliest childhood memory...

It all happened at school because I went to boarding school at an early age where we did a lot of farm work. I remember the first time we went to weed a garden, I looked at my peers in confusion, it felt like a prison. I sat and cried. I did not know what to do but they did their part and came back to help me.

After that, I never went back because I was always sick. All I did was go to the convent and eat good food with the nuns.

My first best friend...

Originally, I had been a loner because of trust issues. However, Olive Nakiyemba gave me reason to trust her. Olive has always been there for me, opens up easily and a good listener.

We had a lot in common including the first name. Some people used to think we were twins.

My first kiss...

I do not remember because I have always been shy.

My childhood hero...

I looked up to many activists and women in politics but my father was my everything.

The first book I read...

I think it is Adventures of Tom Sawyer by Mark Twain. Being a loner, I have always been a reader because that is where I found solace.

My first job...

Customer care agent at Warid Telecom.

My first salary was....

Shs450, 000 which we were paid around the 24th of every month.

But before that I did odd jobs,such as selling shirts during vacation and many other gigs from which I earned a commission.

My current job...

I create online travel content, write for and market hospitality and tourism destination places. I travel and organise trips for small groups of people, mostly friends under Team Kuzunga, a travel club and manage a body art parlour.

I also run High Rollers Fashion Collection.

I do odd jobs too when I get them and recently someone paid me for a modelling gig. As long as it is decent, call me and I will do it.

What I like about my job is...

I can work from anywhere. Most of my work is for pushing online.

Plus, I love to see people happy, especially when someone recommends them to me. I also love to work behind the curtains.

What I dislike about my job...

People think everything is easy, so they come asking for free services. Doing digital work, most clients do not pay in time, some refuse to sign contracts so sometimes I do not even know whether they will pay, but I still do the work.

Most memorable experience...

I am still creating memories. Leaving employment for the streets with no one to mentor me or hold my hand is an experience I cannot explain. I loved the corporate world, it came with a lot of benefits and privileges yet I knew it was not my thing. I knew I belonged to the streets, I wanted the freedom that comes with working for myself.

I wanted to be able to travel anywhere any time. Employment did not afford me that time. I opened a shop in the city centre and run my business with no one to guide me. I broke free. I did not even have capital and I did not know how much was required to run a small business in Kampala but I did it anyway.

Biggest regret in life...

None because most of my experiences have turned into lessons from the people I have met. There are people I met that I should not have met. People who threw me in a den of lions that I should have distanced myself from.

My first boyfriend...

My first boyfriend aah.... I think we would be married if he had not left the country.

