Look at how Women’s Day works on my end

A part from a few friends who do not know me well, those close friends who know me very well, did not send Women’s Day post cards this year, for they know I get quite agitated and edgy around March 8, every year.

To explain a rather complex matter in a few words, I still ask the same question: Why do we still have to put a day on the United Nation’s calendar for half of humanity?

When was the last time you checked the list of the days celebrated or remembered on the UN calendar?

If you go through the list you will find almost all human problems and issues appearing there, this includes: prevention of violent extremism and terrorism, elimination of racial discrimination, World Tuberculosis Day, reflecting on genocide, victims of aggression, child labour, and refugee day. Then, there are cultural days that celebrate different cultural events, languages, families and even an International Widow’s day.

Environment has also a good chunk of the attention, international moon day, clear air day, prevention of the Ozone layer day, awareness on food loss and waste, even cotton is celebrated on October 7, every year. And, there are also the interesting days that include World Toilet Day, World Television Day and World Pulses Day and my favourite is the International Day of Happiness.

Without being sarcastic, I do acknowledge how important it is for some issues to appear on that list, these include matters related to education, tourism, social justice, sports and science. So, if you go back to the above you will see that including women on such a list is kind of weird and out of place. This day has been celebrated for more than 100 years, and unless some serious steps are taken to admit that half of humanity should not be on such a list, another 100 years will pass by in the same way. There will be speeches and rallies, then next day it is business as usual.

The ex-prime minister of Luxembourg had a story on his Instagram saying that he does not understand why in 2024, we are still talking about women rights. He said political parties who were not balanced in terms of gender representation, were not given their allowances, and those who did will not be rewarded. This is because it is quite normal to have the same balanced representation of the society.