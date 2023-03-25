More than 300 catechumens confirmed

Dressed in cream garbs with red stoles which bore an embroidered logo and name, Our Lady of Fatima Choir, in Buhungiro Parish led a procession as they heartily sang, Obunibwebwiire obw’okusaasirana, tukagarukana tukab’entore za Ruhanga... (This is the time for us to forgive one another, reconcile and become children of God…) This was at a confirmation Holy Mass in Buhungiro Parish in Isingiro District last Sunday.

The procession comprised a number of priests, nuns, catechists, altar servers and Godparents. There, more than 300 catechumens received the sacrament of Confirmation during the Holy Mass presided over by the Archbishop of Mbarara Lambert Bainomugisha.

In his sermon, the clergyman pointed out that the significance of the sacrament was that the catechumens receive the Holy Spirit and his seven gifts while those who attended were meant to not only witness the ceremony but to also reflect on and re-immerse themselves in their faith.

“Such a day is not meant for the witnesses to sit back and look on as the catechumen receive the sacrament but it is a moment for them(witnesses) to not become like (obushera) the locally brewed millet drink, which if not well-shaken before drinking does not taste as sweet as it ought to. It is a time to shake oneself in faith so that you reawaken your beliefs, and walk you through your faith’s journey,” said Archbishop Bainomugisha.

“Remember that this day you might not physically see the same tongues of fire on your heads but how you practice your faith henceforth, will distinguish you from the rest. Let’s renew our faith and re-immerse ourselves in the Holy Spirit. Let not the Holy Spirit glide from us but rather ask for His strength,” he said.

This same Mass doubled as a ceremony to officially welcome the archbishop to the parish ever since he was consecrated and installed to his current position.

He hails from the same parish and retold the congregation about how he studied his catechism classes under one of the trees in the parish compound. He could not help but flash back on how he was supposed to have been confirmed by Bishop John Baptist Kakubi but he had other commitments, thus delegated then parish priest the Rev Fr Salveri Gildas.

The MC asked the parishioners and guests to congratulate the archbishop.

Bukanga North County MP, Nathan Byanyima, congratulated the catechumens and emphasised the need for the young people to embrace education.

“We appreciate that you worry about our bad roads but love and embrace education. Much as the government runs UPE, our teachers are poor and need as much support from all stakeholders,” Byanyima said.

Clare Mugumya, Isingiro Woman MP also tasked the parishioners not to despair for education. Under Clare Mugumya Foundation in partnership with Metropolitan University, she pledged half bursaries for the young people who cannot afford full tuition fees to university.

Meanwhile Mathias Tushabeomwe, chairperson parish council commended the teamwork which led to the success of the event. He , in a special way, thanked Stephen Kibuuka, coordinator of Buhungiro Parish-Kampala chapter for quickly responding to a fundraising call where the members raised Shs1.3m.

Kibuuka who was the Godfather of the male catechumens, emphasised that catechumens embrace the fruits of the Holy Spirit. He quoted Galatians 5.:22-23, “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. Against such things there is no law.

“Much as it is a privilege to have had the archbishop attend to you, this is the day that you have received the Holy Spirit and His gifts. Do not stop at this ceremony, but be kind and respectful and above all, practice your faith because your rewards will be countless.”

Dr Robert Mayanja, retired assistant commissioner for health services, UNEPI, added that Confirmation is considered final fulfilment of one’s spiritual growth in Catholic community. Thus considered a prestigious achievement.

“One is expected to understand what a good christian should be: kind, loving, etc as engabirano (gifts),” Dr Mayanja said.

Thereafter, the parishioners were treated to a sumptuous lunch which was prepared by the Rev Fr Godfrey Abenaitwe, parish priest and parish Council.