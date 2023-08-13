Nest Restaurant is a much welcome addition to the smart dining scene

Strategically situated in the suburbs of Bukoto and in spitting distance from the iconic Kabira Country Club, is the Canary Hotel which is a relatively new 27 room sleek and modern state of the art boutique hotel.

Formerly a commercial property, the transformation into a hotel is admirable and something to write home about.

The Nest Restaurant has most of the amenities that one would expect of a small and intimate boutique hotel, with an eclectic dining establishment that is more than par for the course.

The restaurant offers a three in one choice with a café, a wide variety of Continental fare as well as a small Indian corner. One need not worry whether or not contrasting schools of cooking work; given the very able and experienced Executive Chef in situ this combination is a winner.

The Indian menu offers a choice of either butter chicken or the well-known and much loved chicken tikka as well as chicken or vegetable biryani.

If you happen to be in a group, the top of the range mixed grill is a humongous meat platter comprising the premium beef fillet steak, pork tenderloin, chicken, bacon, sausages etc. The pricing would depend on the quantity desired with the regular going for Shs50,000 and the gigantic platter costing Shs100, 000.

The beef tenderloin was my choice and it was as expected tender and tasty and interestingly it was served on a bed of fork tender grilled seasonal vegetables such as carrots, broccoli, cauliflower et al with a choice of mushroom, peppercorn or brown sauce.

For accompaniment one can always choose parsley potatoes, mashed potatoes, fries or rice. I chose the vegetable rice as a side and the portion were perfect for my appetite. Nowadays I make it a point to ensure that no meal is complete without a plant based item.

This is generally in the form of a salad and can be as simple as just avocado with onions and a drizzle of good olive oil or even something more elaborate. I did not hesitate to order for the very appetizing Nest Garden Salad made up of cherry tomatoes, cucumber, carrots, avocado, onions, green pepper and lettuce swathed in a French dressing. Fellow trencherman, always a sucker for pork, chose the pork ribs which were wonderfully seasoned and equally tender and served with the perfect French fries that were without a doubt twice fried, with a crisp interior and fluffy inside.

Being in the company of our little niece who is four going on five, she had the Canary BBQ pizza and managed to eat half with the other half packed in a doggie bag. Equally tempting and generous is the whole grilled fish that two could easily share with say a pizza added on for good measure. The desserts are limited but scrumptious. The chocolate cake was winner and is highly recommended.

Canary Hotel is a premium budget boutique hotel which is perfect for those seeking a quiet clean and modern facility t hat is easily accessible to the city centre while at the same time being affordable.

The loos in the public areas are spotless and immaculate while the service is certainly on the money.

The Nest Restaurant is a much welcome addition to the Kampala smart dining scene and has become a much sought after dining venue as well as meeting point for many Kampala foodies who appreciate excellent food that is prepared in a serene and convenient setting.

They have also introduced Wednesday night jazz with the Maestro jazz band and Thursday is quiz night which is proving to be extremely popular where at times, such as last week, it was an SRO situation!

RATINGS...

The Place: Canary Hotel, Nest Restaurant

Rating: Not to be missed

Address: Plot 1496 Old Kira Road, Bukoto

The Menu: Continental viz. grilled chicken, pork chops, pork ribs, chicken wings, fish fingers, burgers, pasta and pizzas, sandwiches etc. along with some Indian items as well as seafood

The Space: An alfresco setting in the courtyard as well as a stylish and elegant dining area that can comfortably seat 50 or so

The Crowd: Diversified and cosmopolitan

The Bar: A wide variety of drinks of all types

The damage: With drinks and a starter, desert a couple can spend Shs150,000 or less

Sound level: Excellent

Parking: Available and very secure

If you go: Open for breakfast ($15) lunch and supper every day

RATINGS: Not to be missed, worth a visit, OK/so so, don’t waste your time.