On deathbed, he demanded gospel music

By  Robert Lutaaya

What you need to know:

  • Gone too soon. Andy Kulubya was only 35 years old when he died. At that age, he had worked hard to achieve things, his peers could only dream of.  
  • From the beginning, Kulubya sacrificed a lot, for instance having only gonja and water for lunch while some of those that earned less than him enjoyed the likes of chicken, beef and other mouth-watering stuff, writes Robert Lutaaya. 

Last year, Florence Ssentongo Nakigudde in Ben Kiwanuka Village of Rubaga Division could not let All Souls Day pass without her and other family members holding special prayers to remember departed family members and friends. The most recent of their family members to pass on was Andy Kulubya in September 2018.   

