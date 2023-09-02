Rapping award changed my life, says rapper Lanie Banks

Tell us who you are?

I am Lanie Banks, also known as Micheal Osings. I am a versatile Ugandan-Canadian musician who mostly does Urban music.

First thing you do in the morning…?

I wake up at 5am, say a morning prayer then check my email for any pending communication that I have not responded to for an hour. Then, I check on my lovely daughter, Jedi Paris Osings for a morning peck and off I go for jogging.

First thing you do when you meet a new person?

I reach out to greet them, then smile and keep eye contact as we discuss. That is a Canadian thing.

Your first job was…?

I worked as a sales personnel at Unilever and Coca Cola simultaneously.

What was your first salary?

I used to earn Shs100,000 per day.

What did you use your first salary for?

I saved it for a couple of months then invested in my music.

First best friend…?

Jah, he is just always there for me in every kind of way.

First book to read?

My lovely mother gifted me Papillon, by Henri Charrière, a very interesting and adventurous book that focuses on prison life and hope to endure it.

Your current job is…?

Rapper and CEO at De Invincible Storm. However, in Uganda I look forward to starting up several investments.

First experience in your music business industry?

When I won the award for Best New Rapper at the National Association of Nigerian Students Council Award in September 2015, It excited and motivated me on a different level.

Biggest regret in life?

None, my heart is grateful.

What do you like about your job?

My job gives me space and great opportunities to mingle with other musicians such as Davido and Tory Lanez.

The best part of your work?

When people from different spheres of life and backgrounds such as Tory Lanez, GNL Zamba from Baboon Forest, appreciate my music and refer to it as classic music. It really humbles me as an artiste, unlocks my creative and innovative spirit.

And, the worst part of your work?

Sometimes I wish I would spend more time with my family.

What do you remember about the Covid-19 pandemic?

Some close family members lost loved ones to the pandemic.

Tell us about the first car you owned.

Mercedes Benz S-Class, which Love Peace Nabududa gifted me.

Life lessons you have learnt include…?

I learnt to always put God first and follow His direction, more so, I strive to be free-spirited and positive at all times. This gives me room to be a better version of myself.

What advice have you ever received that keeps you going?

I received advice from Miss Maloe Klassien and Mr Kaz Kasozi, who were my music teachers then based at Uganda National Culture Centre, popularly known as the National Theatre.

They taught me how to read, write and organise music and their lessons and advice have worked out for me to date.

I look forward to saying a physical thank you to the duo, but it is quite difficult at the moment as Miss Klassien returned to Switzerland while Mr Kasozi relocated to the UK.

Best advice...

I received advice from Miss Maloe Klassien and Mr Kaz Kasozi who were my music teachers then based at Uganda National Culture Centre, popularly known as the National Theatre.