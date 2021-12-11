Prime

Saving Christmas in Ugandan villages

Togetherness. Members of  Mpaama Tumanyane group in Ntungamo municipality  share meat on  December  24, 2020.  PHOTO/Alex Ashaba

By  Alex Ashaba

What you need to know:

  • Doing it the village style. As the festive season draws closer,  plans on what to shop for and where to shop from is  top of  most lists for house heads.  Alex Ashaba meets with different groups of people who have made sailing through the festivities smoother.

What is a feast without meat! What is a celebration without some fizzy or frothy drinks and breaking away from the staple meals! The festive season is here and it is dictating the  expenditure for majority of  us. However, it gets hotter as everyone looks for the best deals on most items, especially  food stuffs.
Every Christmas Eve, majority of urban dwellers head to villages to celebrate Christmas with their loved ones.
On the same day, others throng markets to shop for items to use during the celebrations and this requires one to have saved enough money to spend during festive season. Different people have found different ways to reduce the financial stress.
James Turugurwa, 72, a resident of Mpaama Village in Ntungamo Municipality, is the founder  Tumanyane Group.  In 1994, he mobilised his village mates with a goal of saving money to use during the festive season.
He  was a casual labourer in Mbarara District. With his workmates, especially the males,  whenever Christmas approached, they had budgets whose expenditures outweighed  their income. One of his peers sold them the idea; where people from the same locality with common goals and objectives came together to prepare for the festivities. They bought items to share among themselves.
“I started this initiative in our village, to plan better for our Christmas together,” he says.
The start
When he returned home, Turugurwa mobilised about 10 people from his village in February 1994, and they agreed to make tonto(a local beer from bananas). The brew would be sold to bars in the locality as one way to raise money.
“Everyone who agreed to join had to bring four bunches of bananas for making the local brew twice a month. We sold each jerrycan of tonto at Shs10,000 and waragi at Shs70,000,” Turugurwa explains.
Initially, the group allowed only married couples who had banana plantations and at that time,  family heads  were involved in preparing  for the family.   
The group had a  treasurer and whenever they had a meeting, members were allowed to borrow money in form of  loans and those who borrowed monthly were charged an interest rate agreed upon by members.
“The  interest was meant to increase group savings and by September, income generated plus interest would be used together and buy a cow,” he recalls.

