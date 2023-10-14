Scaling the Great Wall of China

The Great Wall of China is the world’s greatest depiction of some of the finest engineering work in the ancient civilisation and remains the longest man-made structure in the world. The wall was initially more than 21,000km, but currently stands at around 8,851.8km, according to the latest reports issued by the government of China.

The wall is listed as one of the Seven Wonders of the World, stretching from the Korean border west into the Gobi Desert in northern China.

Visitors are fascinated by the ancient architecture, the materials used, the time taken, the period in which the wall was built and the history of its construction, among others that create the shockwaves to its visitors.

Although most of its parts were demolished due to modernisation, the wall is now highly preserved as a significant tourist attraction site by the Chinese government and is documented as part of The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) World Heritage Site.

The wall now attracts approximately 30,000 tourists per day during summer, making it arguably the largest tourist- attraction site in China. The locals borrow a popular saying from their former leader, Chairman Mao, that ‘one is not a hero until they have climbed the Great Wall!’

For one to go around it and finish, it is estimated that they would have to take approximately two years, while walking daily.

The wall which was constructed between 221 BC to 1644 AD, thus taking more than 1,800 years of active construction, had its main purpose in the Ming Dynasty at the time, to protect its territory from foreign forces in the North such as the Mongolians.

It is also on record from Chinese researchers, that more than one million Chinese people died while constructing this gem, and were buried beneath it. Thus, locals also refer to it as the largest cemetery in China.

I engage our tour guide Buryon Zhang, who explains insights from this magnificent site;

“The Great Wall is one of the Seven Wonders of the World, therefore not only Chinese, but also the rest of the world wants to come here. We have a popular saying, that if you come to China and have not been to the Great Wall, then you have not been to real China,” says Zhang.

Place for all

He further elaborates the efforts that the Chinese government has ensured everyone willing to access the wall can do so while in China.

“Beijing as a Capital is a centre of communication and administration in the country. The government therefore controls tourism very well. They have ensured that accessing all these sites, especially the Great Wall is easy. Entrance is very affordable in that locals as well as foreigners pay the same amount of fees. The Chinese senior citizens (above the age of 60), however, can enter for free, since they have retired. It is the way the government gives back to them for serving their nation,” Zhang notes.

Titbits

Sherry, a domestic tourist from China, who has been to the Great Wall six times, in different seasons, gives tourists tips.

“I think wear comfortable clothes and shoes factoring in the weather. This is my sixth time here (at the Great Wall). When I come here during summer, the sun is very hot and one feels very tired. Today, the weather is good, neither very hot nor very cold. Therefore, come towards the end of summer. It is comfortable,” says Sherry.

The wall has however continued to pose threats to visitors. Zhang advises further on how to explore the site safely.

“While you are climbing the Great Wall, mind your steps, safety is our top priority, we don’t want anyone to hurt themselves. We have a popular saying that ‘you are not a hero until you climb the Great Wall’, but as a tour guide, I want to tell everyone that the only way to be a hero in our minds is when you return on time and safe. You will be the heroes on our minds,” notes Zhang.

If you are planning a trip to China, The Great Wall should be your next next destination on the bucket list. The views it gives are magnificent.