Seven fundamental principles in the Bible

Many Christians read the bible for comfort, courage, and to learn more about God among others. However Pastor Robert Kayanja of Kayanja ministries said the Holy Bible is a library of the Bible 66 books that talk about many things but has mainly seven fundamental things it talks about.

He explained it is not only a spiritual and moral book but also has other principles that we need in our daily lives. Pastor Kayanja said it is important for one to study the Bible whether they are Christians or not saying that what is happening in the world currently was foretold in the bible.

He was presiding over the graduation ceremony of Miracle Bible College and Life Church University at Rubaga Miracle Centre last month where more than 2,000 people graduated from different disciplines such as theology, ministry and leadership.

For someone to understand the bible, he said, they need proper interpretation saying one mistake may misguide them, as he explained the seven fundamental things that the bible talks about.

1. Spiritual life

Pastor Kayanja explained that spiritual life reminds us of who we are saying that we were made in the image of God.

2. Our position

He said that as human beings, we are here to be in charge and in control of the earth.

“The earth belongs to us, heaven belongs to God but the earth is ours to govern, nature, prone, take care of and to lead.” Pastor Kayanja said.

3. The laws

The bible talks about the laws of God, the laws of nature, the laws of life, and the laws of transacting life.

“The law of life that is why we have judges, they are here to uphold the law, to interpret the law,” he said.

4. The spiritual connection with God

(Mark 12:33) “And to love him with all the heart and with all the understanding and with all the strength, and to love one’s neighbor as oneself, is much more than all whole burnt offerings and sacrifices.

5. Foods

Pastor Kayanja noted that food is everything man to live saying that when Jesus came, he fulfilled the law because he said I did not come to abolish the law but to fulfil it. And he fulfilled the law by saying man shall not live by Bread alone but also by the word of God.

6. Biblical economics

The bible teaches us about biblical economics from which all these other economics are derived from.

Ecclesiastes 11:4-6

“He who watches the wind will not sow and he who looks at the clouds will not reap. Just as you do not know the path of the wind and how bones are formed in the womb of the pregnant woman, so you do not know the activity of God who makes all things. Sow your seed in the morning and do not be idle in the evening, for you do not know whether morning or evening sowing will succeed, or whether both of them alike will be good”

7. Taxation

Pastor Kayanja said that the bible also teaches about taxation, in that Jesus talked plainly about it and so did Joseph.

“Under the studies of biblical economics Joseph introduced flat tax, when you look in the book of Genesis, he talks to the people of Egypt, he says you have no food, no money, no animals everything is gone, he gave them seeds to plant.”

Gen47:24 “And it shall come to pass in the increase, that ye shall the fifth part unto Pharaoh, and four parts shall be your own, for seed of the field, and for your food, and for food for your little ones.”

Quick notes

Pastor Kayanja revealed that the bible is just more than a spiritual book, it entails and tells us about military sciences.

“Everything you could find in military universities is taken from the bible, they study about Moses, David about the wars they fought there,” he said.

He added; “When we talk about medicine, even the symbol of the World Health Organisation takes the symbols of Moses. If you could look at the symbol, there is a staff of Moses with the snake.”

He elaborated that the bible has been the campus which has directed the organisations which are very strong today. So because we have not real studied the word,