Sharing the faith for a better world

The Church dedicates the month of October, to the renewal of her missionary vocation to save the world; climaxing in World Mission Sunday. Jesus Christ was the first missionary (John 3:16).

He announced the message of God’s love for humanity and died to save us from sin and death. Jesus founded the Church to advance the same cause. Every Christian is, by virtue of baptism, a missionary of God’s love. This year’s theme is: “We cannot but speak about what we have seen and heard” (Acts of the Apostles 4:20).

The revelation that God became man and dwelt among us (Incarnation), assures us that He knows well our world and its need for redemption. He calls His followers to become actively engaged in His mission: “Therefore, go forth and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit” (Matthew 28:19).

Jesus authoritatively proposed the Beatitudes as a new way to save the world (Matthew 5:1-12). The apostles experienced Jesus’ friendship, watching him cure the sick, dine with sinners, feed the hungry, draw near to the outcast, touch the unclean and identify with the needy. It left an indelible mark on them, awakening amazement, heroic joy and a profound sense of gratitude and mission.

The Book of the Acts of the Apostles teaches us to endure hardship by clinging firmly to Christ, in order to grow in the conviction that God is able to act in any circumstance. The first Christians began the life of faith amid hostility and hardship. They experienced marginalisation and imprisonment, combined with internal and external struggles that seemed to contradict and even negate what they had seen and heard. Yet, those experiences only impelled them to turn problems, conflicts and difficulties into opportunities for mission.

In these days of Covid-19 pandemic, we are tempted to disguise and justify indifference and apathy in the name of healthy social distancing. This provides an opportunity for advancing the mission of the Good Samaritan, by encountering and caring for the most needy. In the mind of Pope Francis, this enables us to recover a shared passion for building ‘a community of belonging and solidarity worthy of our time, our energy and our resources’ (Fratelli Tutti, 36).

Today’s world is increasing in religious affiliations, yet, decreasing massively in prophetic witnessing. The devil has devised a means of making disciples. He no longer prevents people from worshiping in their religions, rather he lures them into an easy and superficial faith. We see this being manifested in independent churches, false prophets and the prosperity gospel. Satan is tempting politicians to subdue/weaken religious institutions. Pathetically, some religious leaders choose to toe the politically correct line, thereby, compromising their prophetic role. It is in the face of all these challenges that Mother Church is called to become more prophetic and visionary in the image and likeness of Christ.

Pope Francis, specifically, urges young people to join the Church’s mission. By divine design, the Church, celebrates October 20, the date of the martyrdom of Daudi Okello (16) and Jildo Irwa (12), in 1918, while on a mission at Paimol (Agago District). They were beatified by St. Pope John Paul II on October 21, 2002. St. Charles Lwanga and his companions were canonised on Mission Sunday in 1964, by St. Pope Paul VI.

The missionary vocation begins in the family, when spouses share their faith with each other and with their children.

On Mission Sunday, through prayer, reflection and material help, we express our support of missionaries who are striving to bring the true love of Christ to all who have yet to receive it. We keep in mind all missionaries undergoing persecution.

