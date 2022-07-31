Ssozi: ‘Prophet’ and instrumentalist

Up close.William Ssozi known for claiming to have visited the spiritual world and beaten Satan into a coma. Recently, Ssozi said he was driving on the Entebbe Expressway when he got carried away and before he knew it, he was in heaven and welcomed by his late father. Isaac Ssejjombwe finds out more about the self-proclaimed prophet’s childhood and work.

When did your prophecy journey start?

I discovered that I had an extraordinary gift from my school days, I would see things in the spirit and then translate them to the physical. I prophesied and touched many students’ and teachers’ lives, winning souls and leading people to Christ.

Your earliest childhood memory was…?

When I performed well in school and everyone was astonished because during that semester, I rarely attended class because my father was unwell.

First best friend was…?

That is quite hard to answer because I do not usually rely on people and I have had only one best, Jesus.

What is the first book you read?

An aviation book, but I do not remember the title but I remember that my father bought it for me. I am actually very passionate about aviation.

What is the first job you did?

My first source of income was music. I used to play the piano and keyboard at small gigs in exchange for small money here and there, before eventually venturing into music production at a professional level.

Your first salary was…?

I did not have a salary, but one of my very first payments was about $50 (Shs192,000).

Tell us more about your music journey?

I began my music journey when I was a child. Every time we went to church I would stay behind to play instruments. The piano was the first instrument I played and I became part of the choir. I later started playing the keyboard before I progressed to the guitar. I eventually got into music production.

What happened to that music passion?

It is alive and well, I believe God uses it as a vessel for me to reach out to people spiritually. Even if you attend one of our fellowships, you will see that there are moments when the Holy Spirit instructs me to play the piano and someone gets instant deliverance. Instead of touching or speaking to someone for evil spirits to leave, I play a melody and they will be delivered by the power of the music.

Current job?

I do not really consider what I am doing as a job because a job is something you do to earn a living; of which I do not benefit financially from serving God. I do it to help others because that is my sole mission here on earth.

I spend most of my time in devotion and prayer prophesying and telling people what God has to say about their lives. I am a prophet ordained by God.

What do you like about your calling?

Seeing someone who is downcast receive a word of prophecy and, they instantly get uplifted or even changed. That is all I need to make me happy.

Biggest regret so far?

I have no regrets whatsoever.

What is the best advice you have ever received?

I had an issue that had caused me a very hard time and the Holy Spirit told me, God has a reason for things happening to me. We may never understand His wisdom but we simply have to trust His will.

Any challenges you have faced in prophecy?