Stanley Baluku: Environmentalist laid to rest

A sparkling desire to create new knowledge and a strong commitment to contribute to the socio-economic development of his community always informed Stanley Baluku’s strong decisions.

Baluku, commonly known as Kanzenze, had a natural wit to resolve issues; his ability to bear ideas made him a fulcrum for all major activities not only in the Greater Bugoye-Maliba Valley but also in the entire Kasese District and the Rwenzururu Kingdom.

A cultural enthusiast, a conservationist, a teacher, a political activist, and an accomplished researcher are but not all the descriptions of Baluku, who on October 8 was laid to rest at his home in Ibanda II Cell, Ibanda Ward of Ibanda-Kyanya Town Council, Kasese district. He was pronounced dead at Jaro Hospital in Kampala on October 5.

The Rwenzururu Kingdom flag was hoisted at half-mast, and a special sitting of the kingdom’s House of Representatives was convened at the deceased’s home before his burial to signify the importance of the man that death had robbed from the kingdom.

Baluku had served the Rwenzururu Kingdom as Minister for Lands and Natural Resources. He was credited with protecting the kingdom’s land against encroachment from squatters. He was also appointed by Rwenzururu King Omusinga Charles Wesley Mumbere to serve as the Secretary of the Prime Ministerial Commission, which steered the kingdom between 2017 and 2020, when the cultural institution was going through turbulent times.

Rwenzururu Kingdom Prime Minister Joseph Kule Muranga described the deceased as an accomplished researcher and an honestly loyal servant of the kingdom who was always willing to employ his priceless knowledge to benefit the cultural institution.

Muranga also revealed that Omusinga Mumbere had also been disheartened by Baluku’s demise.

“Stanley has died at a time we needed him most. You can imagine he didn’t have an opportunity to welcome the king because the kingdom had sent him to Kampala at a meeting organised by the Ministry of Gender [labour and social development]. He was going to be instrumental in our rebranding process; we sometimes used to call him the library because he seemed to have all the answers,” Muranga said.

Born on October 25, 1968, Baluku was also an accomplished nature conservationist who placed his all into efforts geared towards the preservation of snow on the snow-capped Mt. Rwenzori. He was not only the patron of wildlife clubs in secondary schools where he taught, but he was also for a long time elected as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Rwenzori Mountaineering Services (RMS).

At the time of his death, Kanzenze, along with three others, was developing the Kasese district tourism development plan. He was also part of the team negotiating with UWA to renew the concession of the Rwenzori Mountaineering Services to operate the main trail into Mt. Rwenzori National Park.

“He played a vital role in helping RMS obtain a 30-year concession that expired last month. However, we have been tapping into his knowledge to negotiate a new concession. We will miss his invaluable knowledge”. Masereka revealed.

Stanley Baluku in Politics

Kanzenze was not just a cultural enthusiast and conservationist; he was equally interested in governance and current affairs. He particularly believed that Uganda deserved better, hence his decision to become a founding and active member of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC).

Kasese FDC district chairperson Saulo Matte described Baluku as a principled man who committed his resources to causes he believed were genuine. Matte said the party had lost a selfless icon whom the party needed, especially at this time when FDC is sharply divided into two factions.

Baluku was originally a teacher of history and geography who had trained at the Institute of Teacher Education Kyambogo-ITEK and Makerere University to obtain a diploma in education and a bachelor of education, respectively. He taught the subjects at Rwenzori High School and Kasese Secondary School.

He later pursued a Master of Arts in History at Makerere University before enrolling for a Postgraduate Diploma in Museum and Heritage Studies at the University of Cape Town. At the time of his death, Kanzenze had yet to complete his PhD in the same field.

Family Man

Baluku was also a family man who not only took care of his immediate family but also sheltered so many other children, some of whom he did not have a biological bond with.

Baluku was married to Ms. Ruth Kahwa, a fellow teacher with whom they tied the knot on December 16, 1993, at Kisinga Church of Uganda. He left four children: two boys and two girls.

“My husband was a scholar, and that made him travel a lot. However, that never made him forget his family; he always created time for us and supported us to advance.

When I got married to him, I only had a diploma, but he pushed me to further my studies. I thank him for having loved me. He also paid school fees for many other children. May his soul rest in peace,” she added.