Steven Kavuma dreams of becoming an engineer

Steven Kavuma, 21, sat his Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) examinations from St Elizabeth Secondary School Nkoowe in Wakiso District.

His dream is to become an electrical engineer after scoring 14 points in Physics, Economics and Math plus ICT (PEM/ICT) in the recently released UACE results.

Kavuma, born without hands, grew up under his mother’s care. The mother is a peasant farmer who is a sole breadwinner in Masaka.

The 21-year-old says his father abandoned him from childhood but his academic excellence in primary school earned him support from Yayu, a Namayumba District-based, UK nonprofit organisation which supports vulnerable children.

However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, his sponsors ran out of funds to sustain his scholarship. All was not gloom as St Elizabeth Secondary School, Nkoowe in Wakiso offered him a half bursary and he was able to complete Senior Six.

This, Kavuma says, was because he had scored aggregate 19 and they could not afford to lose him.

Resilient

Unlike some people with disabilities, Kavuma is indomitable and focused.

“Since childhood, I have been determined and I would make sure I compete with the able-bodied students,” he says.

Because of his dream of becoming an electrical engineer, the young ambitious man says consulting his teachers did the magic at his final exams.

“First of all, I befriended all my teachers and because I am very social, they loved me and rendered their best of support to ensure that I prove myself,” Kavuma recalls with a smile.

He urges fellow disabled students to always trust God, in addition to working hard and associating with other students.

“We all have weaknesses and strengths. Let them be courageous, hopeful, socialise and utilise the bond effectively to get good grades,” Kavuma advises.

Barely challenges

Kavuma says the school community was loving and everyone seemed to like him which gave him a firm foundation.

“My peers and general school community was caring and I would say, that only the Covid-19 outbreak affected us in A- Level causing us to have limited time because we only studied for one year at Senior Six,” he reveals.

Kavuma’s role model is Nelson Kalyango who is also a person with disability but is the mayor of Namayumba Town Council.

“Mr Kalyango is hardworking and I admire his zeal. He is the proprietor of Yurie Yoshimi Memorial Primary School located at Bikuku Village, Namayumba,” Kavuma explains.

Frank Kyeyune, the head teacher who doubles as a former teacher of the young man, says Kavuma had determination and zeal towards education.

“He is focused and knows what he wants and I believe he wiill succeed in his engineering career despite the bodily requirements that make him more vulnerable to the works required of him to get to that profession,” Kyeyume shares.

He says Kavuma is very smart, disciplined and faster than most able-bodied students.

“He does not wallow in pitying himself as disabled and he wants to be treated like the able-bodied. However, we gave him the special care he needed.”

Kyeyune reveals that the strong-willed man used to beat fellow students in writing speed while writing the normal exams but we had to write to Uneb asking for him to be given extra time.

“It was only in Uneb examinations that he was given some extra time but he is naturally fast in whatever he does,” he adds.

Great personality

The head teacher says in emulation of great virtues, Kavuma is a perfect example. He urges other students to always apply patience, determination and be kind to harvest rewarding results at the end of their academic journey.

“Kavuma is kind and every student wanted to help him wash his clothes, iron and get him food,” says Kyeyune.

He further urged them not to see disability as a hindrance factor to their success.

Tit bits