That God who visits

The house of God is the gate to heaven and while in that house, it is important to learn how to walk the Christian journey to heaven. During creation, God esteemed and exalted man and set His heart on him. He made him a little lower than the angels but sin destroyed this glory.

On several occasions however, God visits His people for several reasons. Elder Moses Wasonga at SDA Kampala Central Church, highlights that God’s visitation can be a visitation of goodness and grace, anger and wrath or salvation and redemption.

Visitation of goodness and grace

The Lord visited Sarah at 90 years and blessed her with a child, He also visited Hanah after being mocked for her barrenness that she conceived two daughters and three sons one of whom became a prophet (Genesis 21:1-2 and 1 Samuel 2:21). In the same manner, God visited the people of Moab and had given them bread in Ruth 1:6.

Jesus went to the city called Nain and a widow’s only child was being carried out and He saw the widow, He had compassion for her. He touched the coffin and called the young man to arise. The son who was dead woke up and began to speak and He presented him to his mother. “Then fear came upon all, and they glorified God, saying, “A great prophet has risen up among us and God has visited His people.

Today, the Lord still visits us and gives us blessings of life, good health, peace, joy, jobs, children, security and many others and our response is supposed to be thanksgiving. Sometimes we may not have everything we need but our prayer of faith should be like that of Habakkuk 3:17-18.

It is important for us to do a self-examination to know whether we have been faithful to God… faithfully returning to Him what belongs to Him for the blessings that He has bestowed upon us and the visitation of goodness and graces.

Visitation of wrath and punishment

God visited the builders of the tower of Babel and punished them by confusing their language. The cities of Sodom and Gomorrah were consumed by fire because of their sin in Genesis 18:20-21; 19:24. God issued several warnings to the inhabitants of Babylon through the prophets Isaiah and Jeremiah but they did not heed them Isaiah 13:6, Jeremiah 51:6.

Many times we despise God’s goodness, forbearance and longsuffering that must lead to repentance not knowing that we are stirring up His anger. Romans 2: 5-6 says, “But in accordance with your hardness and your impenitent heart you are treasuring up for yourself wrath in the day of wrath and revelation of the righteous judgment of God, who will render to each one according to his deeds.”

Today, God calls us out of spiritual Babylon, the city that has fallen because of the false doctrines that are not according to Revelation 18: 1-5. The three angels’ messages in Revelation 14:6-12 warn about the preaching of the everlasting gospel and proper worship of Him that made heaven and the earth.

“If anyone worships the beast and his image and receives his mark on his forehead or his hand, he himself shall also drink of the wine of the wrath of God…(Revelation 14:9-10).

Worshipping the beast or receiving his mark according to Evangelist Wasonga is preaching and heeding false doctrine that is not according to the commandments of God in the Bible but rather doctrines that teach the reverence of men in the place of God.

Visitation of salvation and redemption

God’s call for salvation is in revelation 3:20 that He stands at the doors of our hearts knocking. He wants us to welcome Him so that He may transform us.

Jacob, in Genesis 32: 22- 29, on his way back home stays alone and while he meditates alone, the Lord visits. He wrestles with him until the breaking of day. When he realises that it was God, Jacob says, “I will not let you go unless you bless me!” God saved Jacob and blessed him with a new name Israel.

Our sins may be exceedingly great and we might have run away from the presence of the Lord but our prayer should be like that in Psalm 106:4-5, “Remember me, O Lord, with the favor you have toward your people. Oh, visit me with your salvation, that I may see the benefit of your chosen ones, that I may rejoice in the gladness of Your nation, that may glory in Your inheritance.”

