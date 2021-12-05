The 81-year-old stuck with incomplete house

The 81 year old Hoori Abwooli retired in 1999. She had been teaching for 39 years in different schools. When Abwooli clocked 60 years, it was time to leave active employment but, her colleagues and parents objected asking her to stay. Buhinga Primary School offered her a contract. Before the closure of schools she was one of the most vibrant teachers.

“I treat pupils like my biological children and I am passionate about teaching,” she says.

Hoori at the moment feels she has done enough and when schools reopen in January 2022, she plans to quit, retire.

“I am not tired but at 81 years, I need to rest and go into other acttivities despite many people’s demand,” she explains.

Work

In 1960 after completing her Grade II teaching training course at Canon Apollo Core Primary Teacher’s College, Hoori was posted to Kisojo Primary School in the current Kyenjojo District.

She says after getting her first job, her first salary at that time was Shs 195.25.

“Getting a job was easy because it was the role of the district education officer (DEO) to look for a school one’s placement,” she recalls., adding that “although it seemed like peanuts, one would afford to buy assets.”

She worked at several schools including Karambi, Mukole, Kabarole, Bulembia, Kagote in in the greater Tooro.

In 1963 Hoori attended Kyambogo where she got a certificate in Domestic Science. Twelve years later, she was posted to Buhinga Primary School and never transferred to any other school.

Meanwhile she upgraded to Grade III at Canon Apollo College and her salary had been increased to Shs 80,000 by 1999.

Preparation for retirement

Hoori says she barely prepared for retirement because of the many responsibilities she had. These included looking after her children and grandson.

“I used all my savings to educate my children but when I retired, I was awarded a renewable contract to extend my time of service,” she says.

She adds, “The day I retired, I was busy packing my bags to go home but our head teacher then Mr Lawrence Kisembo requested me not leave the school, he gave me a renewable contract which was which I still have. I thank him for that kind gesture,”she muses.

She says because of her professionalism, in 2003 she was recruited by National Curriculum Development Centre alongside others for three years they participated in the development of Thematic Curriculum for Primary One to Primary Three. This was implemented in 2007.

Hoori says in her contract job she has been getting salary from the school Parents’ and Teachers’ Association which has enabled me to develop my property supplemented by a monthly pension.

With her little savings, she bought a plot of land and recently she started building a residential house.

She has spent about Shs15million on construction and she still needs about Shs20million to complete it.

“I do not have money to complete my house. I would like some well-wishers to support me to complete my house,” she appeals.

Advice

Hoori says civil servants ought to put God ahead in their daily lives because He is the giver of everything.

For any employee to succeed, she says, one must be trustworthy and passionate about their job.

“The challenge we have today with some teachers or other employees is that they want money first before working for it. Before you demand the money first work,” she emphsises.

“In my time, teachers loved their jobs more than money, we were paid peanuts but we worked. If you are a teacher, teach, do not waste time and ensure that the students you are teaching are passing exams,” she adds.

Typical day

Because of Covid-19, Hoori starts her day with prayer in the morning. At around 7.30am, she picks her hoe and goes to the garden up to 10 am.

She does not like being under the sun and when she returns home, she engages in weaving mats.

Other responsibilities

She currently serves as management committee member of Katara Health Centre in Kabarole District, she has been LC I chairperson of Muguru Cell since 1986 to date.

She is serving as PTA member of Buhinga Primary School and a national Girl Guide trainer.

Hoori is also a treasurer of Winner ‘s Chapel International in Fort Portal.