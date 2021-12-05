Prime

The 81-year-old stuck with incomplete house

By  Alex Ashaba

Vibrant. It is now 61 years since  Hoori Abwooli retired but she still teaches pupils at Buhinga primary school in Fort Portal City, writes Alex Ashaba.

The 81 year old Hoori Abwooli retired in 1999. She had been teaching for 39 years in different schools. When Abwooli clocked 60 years, it was time to leave active employment but, her colleagues and parents objected asking her to stay. Buhinga Primary School offered her a contract.  Before the closure of schools she was one of the  most vibrant teachers. 
“I treat pupils like my biological children and I am passionate about teaching,” she says. 
Hoori at the moment feels she has done enough and  when schools reopen in January 2022, she plans to quit, retire.
“I am not tired but  at 81 years, I need to rest and go into other  acttivities despite many people’s demand,” she  explains.
Work
In 1960 after completing her Grade II teaching training  course at Canon Apollo Core Primary Teacher’s College, Hoori was posted to Kisojo Primary School in the current Kyenjojo District.
She says after getting her first job, her first salary at that time was Shs 195.25.
“Getting a job was easy because it was the role of the district education officer (DEO) to look for a school one’s placement,” she recalls., adding that “although it seemed like peanuts, one would afford  to buy assets.”

