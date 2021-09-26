They found friendship in captivity

By Gabriel Buule More by this Author

United by grief. Joan Ndagire and Sarah Nakitende were both trafficked to work as domestic workers in the Middle East in 2017. Their paths crossed at the time they both needed to escape. Today, the two continue working together to create awareness about human trafficking, writes Gabriel Buule.

Sarah

How did you meet?

We met online while in the Middle East; I was in Saudi Arabia while she was in Oman. We used to stream prayer sessions back in Uganda and always meeting in the comments section.

I remember it was Pastor Kayanja’s 77 Days of Glory and we both commented with the same prayer request and it really surprised us because I had never discussed it with her.

We looked for each other and exchanged contacts to be added on a certain group of the 77 YouTube channel for all of those outside Uganda. We started to talk about our passion, which was film. As they say, the rest is history.

Have you ever teamed up with her for a fight?

Our fights are never violent or physical but we team up to fight for victims of human trafficking, especially girls held in the Middle East.

What is she scared of most?

She is scared of trusting again and also to fail at given tasks.

What is the craziest thing she has ever done?

Standing against her grandmother’s words and also sacrificing herself to help someone she was not related to.

Does Joan have a nickname

Kagere Jojo

What is your earliest memory of her?

The earliest memories is just of recent when we met fellow victims to talk about different issues in our life. It was such a great crazy time with other girls.

How often do you meet?

We meet daily.

How would you describe your friendship?

We are more than friends, we are sisters.

What do you like about her?

Her ability to multitask and her confidence.

How far can you go to help her?

I can tell a lie if it works in her favor.

What do you have in common?

Gossiping.

What habit does she have that you would change if you could?

Putting other people’s needs before hers yet she’s in a worse situation than most the people she helps.

How often do you argue?

A lot of times. There is a time I wasn’t at good terms with some people yet they were her friends. We disagreed because I felt like she was betraying me, hanging with them when she has to protect me from people that hurt me.

Something you’re good at that people do not know about

Cooking.

Who is the biggest coward between the two of you?

Joan is the biggest coward.



Joan

How would you describe Sarah?

Sarah is funny, interesting, and stubborn but a kind person.

How did you meet?

We met online while we were both working in the Middle East. We were both trapped and desperate to find our way back home. We suddenly joined forces and found our way back.

What is your experience as a trafficking victim?

It seems to be the darkest experience any human should ever go through, the pain, the trauma you endure is unimaginable.

Have you ever teamed up for a fight?

Not necessarily a fight. We team up to do a lot of things. Recently, we worked together to save one of our friends who had medical problems but on other occasions, we team up to rescue girls still trapped in the Middle East.

What is she scared of most?

Hunger and poverty, to an extent that the two situation can make her cry.

What is the craziest thing she has ever done?

She cried when voting for her presidential candidate in the just concluded polls. Actually, it was her first time voting.

Does she have a nickname?

Bitama and sometimes I call her Maama Anna a comical character she played in one of local films.

What is your earliest memory of her?

Our memories are the decisions we make every time we get challenges in life.



How often do you we meet?

On a daily basis because we share a home.

How do you describe your friendship?

We are sisters now.

What do you love about her?

She is jolly and friendly.

How far can you go to help her?

I can use anything that is within my reach to secure her happiness and freedom.

What do you have in common?

We are both in humanitarian activists.

What habit does she have that you would change if you could?

Fear! Sometimes her energy is drained by fear.

How often do you disagree?

We disagree many times but we rarely argue.

What are you good at that people do not know about?

I fight to the last bit.

Who is the biggest coward between the two of you?

Sarah is a celebrated coward.

