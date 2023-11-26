Thriving in a family business

Jazzel

Did you always have an interest in the business?

I did not have an interest; I grew up with business parents, so I wanted to do something different. When I grew up, I started knowing and understanding what I wanted for myself, and I realised I was called to be a king in the business marketplace world.

How did you start out in the business?

I envisioned myself as a lawyer, and while I was studying law at Nairobi University, I was fortunate to work in the courts of law under a judge who ruled over criminal matters. My time in the courts traumatised me, so I was not sure if I was meant to be a lawyer.

I started questioning if I was going to be solving issues all the time and carrying people’s burdens. After law school, I encountered God and understood myself more.

I sought guidance from God. By His grace, I started making perfumes for my friends, and they liked them.

My parents and brothers encouraged me to stay in the business world, so I kept selling perfumes, managing the other businesses I have, and working part-time in the family business.

Do you miss full-time employment?

No, I do not.

Have you felt any segregation in your social spaces due to the work you do?

No, I have not. I am confident in who I am and what I have to offer as a person. If there were any separation, I would not feel it.

What are your bad days like?

When I make mistakes and fail to fulfil my employer’s expectations and when I do not meet my goals. I have learned that God is sufficient, and he comforts me on my bad days.

What are your good days like?

Getting to work on time, doing everything that I am expected to do to my best knowledge, and achieving everything.

What is your daily routine like?

I wake up at 5:00 am, pray, read, and do house chores. I leave for work at 7:00 a.m. and arrive by 8:00 a.m. I fulfil my tasks ahead and leave the shop at 1 p.m. I have a prayer session from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and go to ministry, where we pray for sick people and check on my businesses. I go to the lab where I do the perfumes; my day ends at 5 p.m.

Are you paid?

Yes, I am paid a salary, but it also comes with an allowance.

Any misconceptions about the business sphere?

People think they will not be successful in working part-time and pursuing their dreams, so they are okay with staying in full-time jobs.

Patience is needed to build a good business. It is not easy to get a billion in two hours; one should be patient, wait for their dreams to grow, and bear the right fruit.

What are your future plans?

Open more businesses and have a legacy in the business world.

Advice to those who want to be involved in business

Do not fear; do not give up.

Eunice

Did you have an interest in business?

I had an interest because I grew up in business, so I developed an interest in it. When I was going to campus, I decided to do a course in international business so that I could use the knowledge attained to do something that was related to business.

How did you start in the business?

Before joining the university, I used to go to the shop and work until we closed for the day. I now work part-time. I have been involved in the business since I was in high school.

Any interest in corporate enjoyment?

I had curiosity about what the corporate world is like, but the business sector has more freedom than the corporate world. The business world is strict as well, but there is a little more freedom. That is what I like about the business environment.

Is there any segregation in social circles due to your work?

Yes, the people I have interacted with think nothing serious can happen in Kikuubo. They are not open-minded, so they think hawkers and trucks are the only things happening in Kikuubo, which is not true.

What are your bad days like?

Coming to the shop, the work is a lot, and customers come wanting everything. It can be difficult, but knowing my shift ends at 1 p.m., I do my best for the hours I am at the shop.

What are your good days like?

Finding customers who are calm, patient, and understanding of customer service can be difficult.

What is your daily routine like?

I wake up around 5:30 am, shower, and spend time reading my Bible and praying. I go to work till lunchtime, go back home and work on my side hustles, or go to the gym, depending on the day of the week.

Are you paid?