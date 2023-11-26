Thriving in a family business
What you need to know:
- Jazzel Myrrah Kasozi and Eunice Kasozi work together in the Kasozi family business. Esther Tusiime Byoona caught up with them and shared excerpts of the conversation.
Jazzel
Did you always have an interest in the business?
I did not have an interest; I grew up with business parents, so I wanted to do something different. When I grew up, I started knowing and understanding what I wanted for myself, and I realised I was called to be a king in the business marketplace world.
How did you start out in the business?
I envisioned myself as a lawyer, and while I was studying law at Nairobi University, I was fortunate to work in the courts of law under a judge who ruled over criminal matters. My time in the courts traumatised me, so I was not sure if I was meant to be a lawyer.
I started questioning if I was going to be solving issues all the time and carrying people’s burdens. After law school, I encountered God and understood myself more.
I sought guidance from God. By His grace, I started making perfumes for my friends, and they liked them.
My parents and brothers encouraged me to stay in the business world, so I kept selling perfumes, managing the other businesses I have, and working part-time in the family business.
Do you miss full-time employment?
No, I do not.
Have you felt any segregation in your social spaces due to the work you do?
No, I have not. I am confident in who I am and what I have to offer as a person. If there were any separation, I would not feel it.
What are your bad days like?
When I make mistakes and fail to fulfil my employer’s expectations and when I do not meet my goals. I have learned that God is sufficient, and he comforts me on my bad days.
What are your good days like?
Getting to work on time, doing everything that I am expected to do to my best knowledge, and achieving everything.
What is your daily routine like?
I wake up at 5:00 am, pray, read, and do house chores. I leave for work at 7:00 a.m. and arrive by 8:00 a.m. I fulfil my tasks ahead and leave the shop at 1 p.m. I have a prayer session from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and go to ministry, where we pray for sick people and check on my businesses. I go to the lab where I do the perfumes; my day ends at 5 p.m.
Are you paid?
Yes, I am paid a salary, but it also comes with an allowance.
Any misconceptions about the business sphere?
People think they will not be successful in working part-time and pursuing their dreams, so they are okay with staying in full-time jobs.
Patience is needed to build a good business. It is not easy to get a billion in two hours; one should be patient, wait for their dreams to grow, and bear the right fruit.
What are your future plans?
Open more businesses and have a legacy in the business world.
Advice to those who want to be involved in business
Do not fear; do not give up.
Eunice
Did you have an interest in business?
I had an interest because I grew up in business, so I developed an interest in it. When I was going to campus, I decided to do a course in international business so that I could use the knowledge attained to do something that was related to business.
How did you start in the business?
Before joining the university, I used to go to the shop and work until we closed for the day. I now work part-time. I have been involved in the business since I was in high school.
Any interest in corporate enjoyment?
I had curiosity about what the corporate world is like, but the business sector has more freedom than the corporate world. The business world is strict as well, but there is a little more freedom. That is what I like about the business environment.
Is there any segregation in social circles due to your work?
Yes, the people I have interacted with think nothing serious can happen in Kikuubo. They are not open-minded, so they think hawkers and trucks are the only things happening in Kikuubo, which is not true.
What are your bad days like?
Coming to the shop, the work is a lot, and customers come wanting everything. It can be difficult, but knowing my shift ends at 1 p.m., I do my best for the hours I am at the shop.
What are your good days like?
Finding customers who are calm, patient, and understanding of customer service can be difficult.
What is your daily routine like?
I wake up around 5:30 am, shower, and spend time reading my Bible and praying. I go to work till lunchtime, go back home and work on my side hustles, or go to the gym, depending on the day of the week.
Are you paid?
Yes, I am.
Future Plans
I want to build my business that I started in January, start my own shop, and make money from content creation.
Advice
Take the step.