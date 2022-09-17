Types of DMs

Brethren, last week I told you that I am training a new domestic manager. This week I have decided to stop, because how can one train the untrainable? I know nobody grows up aspiring to work as a domestic manager, but sometimes that is what life brings one’s way. Hopefully, it becomes a stepping stone to something greater, but what I have seen is people who stand in the way of their own success—actually locking the gate to success and placing a couple of stones against it for good measure— just in case anybody should try to wedge it open!

Painful experience has taught me there are three types of domestic managers one should avoid, and here they are.

Type 1: The non-respondent

If you hire a non-respondent, be prepared to be met with blank, sheep-like stares, brows knit in a permanent fog of confusion, and inaudible mumbles whenever you try to communicate with them, even if they understand you perfectly well. Unless talking to rocks is one of your hobbies, please love yourself and let this one go.

Type 2: The non-questioner

This type may fool you at first with their eager and enthusiastic responses to your instructions, but wait till you see the results, ha ha ha! Here’s an example:

Mama Linda: Rebecca! Rebeccca!

Rebecca: Mmmm?

Mama Linda: I told you to make mashed potatoes. Why is this bowl full of boiled potatoes?

Rebecca: I thought mashing is boiling them soft-soft.

Mama Linda: But why didn’t you ask me!

Rebecca: (Responds with the customary sheep-like stare)

Type 3: The bringer of chaos

There is a certain sort of DM that resists every attempt to conform to any kind of routine. Their tell-tale characteristic is a household in chaos; baby not bathed since morning, kitchen drowning in dirty dishes that have been piling up all day, no dinner because they forgot what they were to cook, hair sticking up as if responding to the magnetic pull of another planet and so on, sucking everything and everyone around them into their personal force field of chaos. Do not just avoid this one —flee!