Vaccine effects differ

Three weeks ago, I took the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine shot. The next day I felt pain in my whole body and was a bit feverish, at the same time my husband took the same shot, but he had almost no apparent reactions or symptoms related to the vaccine.

A couple of days ago, I took the second dose of the vaccine, and I have to say that this time it completely knocked me down. I spent the first night with a high fever, shivers, and my husband said I was hallucinating all night.

So I asked him about my hallucinations and what I was saying during that time, he replied, “I did not hear much but you were having the name of God mentioned as if you are asking for His help, and then you called your mum more than once.”

This part was interesting, because I do not remember having hallucinations during this recent years of my life. However, when thoughts deep down your mind come up through words without your control, it may have indications of what your priorities are in your life.

So, my body went into a severe battle with this simulated virus that was injected into my blood. I was reading that there are several side effects of the vaccine that include fever, joint and muscle aches, headaches, tiredness, and that anyone can get one or more of these symptoms or simply not experience any.

It just happens that I had all of them, and while the fever subsided, the headache, muscle pain and tiredness are still sticking with me. Again, my husband had none of these side effects this round too.

I then tried to look around through articles published regarding the vaccine about different reactions of different bodies. People think the harder your body fights, the stronger your immune system is if attacked by the real virus. According to the information I read and I stand to be corrected, it does not work like that. It seems nobody can tell what will happen to our defence system once we attract the real virus.

So, with the serious side effects, I experienced while my husband did not, he might fight the virus better than I would do.

I spent last year trying to avoid getting infected by staying home, sanitising my hands and observing social distancing as much as possible, and thank God we did not get the virus so far, while many of our friends did. Many have recovered and some passed away.

Having this thing inside me, gives me a little bit of a feeling of how it would have been to get the real virus, it is so awful and nasty. And it is definitely one of the biggest calamities that can befall humanity, and the story continues.

