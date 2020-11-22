Victoria Nayiga uses her  music to share God’s love

Her musical journey however, has not been a bed of roses. “I have many challenges. Not that everyone supports you, there is a time when the head teacher of my school tried to bring me down, just because he thought a teacher should only be limited to the classroom,” she recalls.

Many people join the music industry to get money, while others want to use music to spread various messages. Victoria Nayiga chose to spread the word of God. Today, her soulful voice has blessed many Christians who have listened to her music.

The beginning

Nayiga started singing as a toddler. “I started by imitating whoever I heard singing, especially the gospel music and whenever we had visitors at home, my sister and I would entertain them through singing,” says Nayiga. At five years, she joined a movement for young children in the Catholic Church Holy childhood and thus began her musical journey.

“I still have fond memories of Justine Nyangoma who was our teacher at that time. She taught us very many songs and dances which we sang on different occasions. The church used to organise an annual celebration for children and our parish always took part in the competition and we always appeared among the best three,” she recalls proudly.

Her talent was recognised when she joined the school choir. She says she was often given solos during the annual parents’ days that made her their favourite.

“Every time I did a solo, I would go back home with money and sweets given to me while performing on stage. This gave me so much hope and it encouraged me to continue working at my singing to reach the level I am at today,” says the gospel singer.

After joining secondary school, she was invited to the church choir of Sacred Heart at the parish of St Charles Lwanga of Fort Portal diocese.

“When I joined high school, things changed. There were no concerts, no music classes and life was just about academics. I left the Holy Childhood Movement since it was meant for younger children but because of my talent, I was glad when I was invited to join the Sacred Heart choir, one of the best choirs in Fort Portal Catholic Diocese,” Nayiga recollects.

She continued to sing even when she joined Nakaseke Primary Teachers’ College because music classes were compulsory and she had joined the college choir.

After a long journey learning and developing her musical talent, Nayiga recorded her first song in 2008 with the help of singer Araali Moses Kigambo. Her first song was Oli Womulembe.

“This song gave me a lot of exposure since it was one of the few Rutooro ballads sung by a woman. It was quickly adopted as an anthem for introduction ceremonies,” she says.

In 2009, she recorded her first gospel song titled Kumpi nawe.

“After releasing these two songs, I kept writing and recording music at an interval of two years. I have recorded other songs such as Oli murungi, Haihi naiwe, Niiwe and Choice yange among others,” she says.

Nayiga’s aim of singing gospel music is to bring God’s love to the people through gospel music.

Being a primary school teacher leaves her enough time in the evenings and weekends for composing and rehearsals.

At St Charles Lwanga Parish, Nayiga belongs to both the Sacred Heart choir and Agape singers. Both choirs have released albums each containing 13 songs.

Giving back

“As a teacher, talent development is one of the things I value. I, therefore, work with Juliet Kyakyo, a teacher and Rogers Ayesiga, a music coach. We started Home of Talent Cultural Troupe, which has brought together talented girls and boys to be nurtured and given opportunities to explore their talents,” says Nayiga.

Achievements

Through singing, Nayiga has been able to take care of her family and inspire many young people.

“It is exciting to see someone walk to me, saying ‘you inspire me, I want to be like you.’ I have been able to meet most of my idols and travelled widely within Uganda courtesy of my talent,” she says.

Challenges

Her musical journey, however, has not been a bed of roses. “I have many challenges. Not that everyone supports you, there is a time when the headteacher of my school tried to bring me down, just because he thought a teacher should only be limited to the classroom,” she recalls.

She says she has also been a target of lies motivated by petty jealousies by her peers.



“These experiences taught me a lot of lessons. I have learnt to stay focused on my work and not to be afraid to let those that are not happy for me go. I have committed myself to do everything to the best of my ability,” says Nayiga.

She cautions others against trying to please everyone. Give everyone their due respect regardless of their social status.

She advises people starting out in the gospel music industry to avoid putting money before their career development because they will be disappointed.

“Do your best, the money will come. Also, do not try to be someone else, be yourself, love, what you do, create your own brand,” Nayiga advises.