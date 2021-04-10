Wavamunno: The selfless one

By Ismail Musa Ladu More by this Author

The Lord gives and the Lord takes away. Pidson Wesige Wavamunno’s generosity and piety stood out in the community. These traits remain long after he passed away.

Wavamunno, the fifth of the 10 children of Ssalongo Yovani Wavamunno and Nnalongo Maliza Wavamunno, did not only live his life humbly until his death two years ago aged 74 years, but he also tried to espouse the golden rule principle of treating others as you want to be treated.

Generous to a fault

The father of eight would sacrifice for the sake of others within minutes of being asked. Not once but often, he would go a great length to treating others with respect and humility in an effort to fulfill the Golden Rule principle.

Those who know him well certainly recall his act of selflessness that could have jeopardised one of the greatest days of his life—his wedding day.

In August 26, 1972, the day he was supposed to be walking his bride down the aisle, something came up and he felt compelled to lend a hand. On the beautiful day, a colleague who was supposed to take passengers to Kampala could not make it to work. When Wavamunno learnt about the crisis, he did not hesitate before offering to drive the 270km from Mbarara to Kampala.

“Jajja Boy” as he is fondly referred to by his grandchildren made a return journey, just in time for his wedding at St James Cathedral Ruharo in Mbarara District.

To his family, this was a demonstration of how serious their father regarded responsibility.

“We are privileged to have had you in our lives as the impact you left is undeniable. You were truly a man of character. You loved with all your heart and you reached out to all people irrespective of their status, religion, tribe and background,” says Phillipa Wavamuno in a letter she authored on behalf of the family in memory of their father.



His wife Enid Wavamunno believes this is a demonstration of how serious her loving husband regarded responsibility. As for his children, they count themselves lucky to have been fathered by a man they describe as different in so many ways.

“You were genuinely interested in knowing about people from all walks of life. You even strived to know a word or two from their native languages. You related with boda boda men, market vendors, businessmen and politicians alike with respect and humility. From you, we have learnt the virtues of lending a hand irrespective of how much we have at our disposal. You taught us to sacrifice and to be generous!” the family letter further reads.

Spiritual

Wavamunno’s dedication and contribution to the church remains an inspiration to date. He served as a warden and head of laity at All Saint’s Church in Mbarara, St John’s Church of Uganda in Kawuku and Luzira Archdeaconry.

He went on to serve in the Namirembe Diocese as a committee member of the Tegula Project which was responsible for the renovation of St Paul’s Cathedral Namirembe. He was also a member of Synod which is a council of a church, usually convened to decide issues of doctrine, administration or application.

Pidson Wesige Wavamunno (front row, extreme right) with his family. Photos | Courtesy

According to the Rev Fredrick Mubiru of St John’s Church Kawuku, Wavamunno was a leader to reckon with.

“He was loving, hardworking, kindhearted, nurturing, wise and excellent counsellor,” says the Rev Mubiru.

“As a result, Wavamunno’s influence goes beyond his family as exemplified by the community testimonies, all indicating his influence in their lives. Above all perhaps, his guidance and advice, always came from a point of knowledge and love.”

He ensured that Sundays always remained free for church activities. And whoever didn’t attend Sunday prayers would have to answer to him.

Disciplinarian

Wavamunno relentlessly enforced discipline. Being a teacher and a businessman, he taught people how to care for each other and echoed the need for responsibility, punctuality, honesty and the importance of keeping fit through participating in any sport of your choice.

His children, nieces, nephews and all those he nurtured agree that their father will always be remembered for emphasising the aforementioned characteristics.

While serving as the LC chairman for Ggaba community, he never compromised his values. He always ensured new residents registered their presence and had proper reference documents indicating details of their previous place of residence. This insulated the neighbourhood from harbouring criminals.

After struggling with heart disease complications he passed on in February 25, 2019. He was buried three days later in Kanoni - Kooki, Rakai District. He is survived by a wife, eight children, in-laws, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends, the church and the community.

In brief

Born on June 21, 1945, Pidson Wesige Wavamunno was the fifth child of Ssalongo Yovani Wavamunno and Nalongo Maliza Wavamunno.



Before embarking on businesss, Wavamunno was a teacher.