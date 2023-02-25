We dated the same girl for three years - Ugaboys

Malinga

When did you meet Musungi?

At birth. He is my younger brother.

When did you guys decide to do music?

Back in school, I used to rap but making a decision to do commercial music was when we dropped out of school to go out and hustle. The only job we did besides petty businesses for survival was music because our passion was deep.

What do you like about Musungi?

First of all, he is my biological brother. We realised that we shared a vision, and had the same likes and it was always easy for us to connect.

How unique is he?

He is very honest, plans and thinks a lot for our brand. Also, he is focused which makes our job easy.

Who came up with the idea of a duo?

I did. Musinga used to see me rapping but because we were both hustlers, it was easy for us to concretise our idea. Back then, I called myself Oxford the Rapper, but when we became a duo, we immediately changed our brand name to Ugaboys and the suggestion was even his.

How many songs do you have so far as a duo?

We have recorded a number of projects, and released about 10 songs. These include Gimme, Nteredde, Freaky Friday, Yolesa, Anabbaala and Science.

What are your fondest memories of him?

When he comforted me and reminded me I was the only one he had after our mother had died (Rest in peace mum). This gave me more confidence as a big brother and, here we are.

What do you dislike about him?

He is too emotional and short-tempered. He fusses over small issues.

Tell us about the craziest things you have done together.

Leaving home together to face the world on our own. We ended up in Kenya.

What nickname do you call him?

Now he is Ugaboy Coins because Ugaboy is derived from Ugaboys, and then Coins is the name he chose.

Have you ever teamed up to fight someone?

Yes, several times. Once, he was bullied at school, I did not know and the next day he told me what happened and he was never bullied again. I was naughty with a gang at school so somehow we got revenge.

How far can you go to help him?

I can give up my kidney for him.

How often do you meet?

We are always together because we are workmates. We perform, record and hang out together. Even when we cannot be together at the same time, we share location pins.

What do you like about him?

He is my icon, honest, intelligent and also my champion whom I look up to.

What is Musungi’s contribution to the duo?

My brother is good at doing our accountability, scheduling our bookings, and people relations.

What are his hobbies?

Going to the gym, watching films, watching Manchester United playing and music fan.

Tell us about his weaknesses.

He breaks down when his family matters are not going as expected.

His strengths are…?

He thinks so hard for this brand and his focus on this is at a high level.





Musungi

When did you meet Malinga?

When he was two years old because he is two years my senior.

When did you decide to do music?

We always wanted to do music and kept on rehearsing until three years ago when we put some records out to kick-start our career.

How special is he?

He lives in his peaceful little world as if nothing is happening. Peace is everything for my brother, and I like that about him.

What do you like about Malinga?

He does not talk much and he is always minding his business. It is so hard to trick him into saying what he never wanted to say.

Who came up with the idea of a duo?

A friend. I think they always saw potential in us if we put our energy together to represent something, but as usual, my big brother Zee was so aggressive, he pushed it more.

What are your fondest memories of him?

The day I dropped out of school and he borrowed money for me to go anywhere in the world to hustle. Only a real brother could do that.

Tell us about your first song.

Lover Hater, and our budget was Shs200,000 but we did not give up and the director did some good work for us.

What do you hate about him?

His silence kills me most of the time, it takes someone close to him to understand what is bothering him, like I said he is reserved. But I am used to him.

Craziest things you have done together include…?

Dated the same girl for three years and we knew it. These girls joke too much.

What nickname do you call him?

Lubuto Kyoto because he is always hungry, but his ‘official’ nickname is Ugaboy Zee.

Have you ever teamed up to fight someone?

No, it is just him who always wanted to fight back people who used to bully me, especially during school days.

How far can you go to help him?

We have hustled together since childhood, and we always do that together we never let go, we even left Uganda for Kenya to find greener pastures. We sold eggs and kachumbari.

Thank God we survived the hard times. So, I can buy him the world if it were possible.

How best would you describe Malinga?

He is the biggest star you will ever meet, and in everything he does, he shows it to you.

What is his contribution to the group?

Just know the duo is no more without him. So he has a big percentage in everything, let us say, he is creative with a lot of passion for the duo. So we complement each other.

What are his hobbies?