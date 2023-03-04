We once got lost on Kampala streets

Salim

Tell us about yourself and what you do?

I am Nsereko Salim aka known as Gruna the CEO of Gruna Clan Comedy from Mbale. I am comedian and MC.

Describe Raqie.

My partner in crime, I mean in comedy. Raqiue is a super talented, young comedian in the industry and Mbale City who has challenged me in many ways, especially in entertainment.

How did you meet her?

I met her during Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, and we met in a place called Nakaloke in Mbale. She was acting in some club and I remember talking to her then we came up with the idea of doing comedy which she embraced. We kicked it off.

Your hobbies are…?

Eating, watching comedy, playing football, and hiking.

Do you sometimes feel like you are competing with each other?

Oh yes, when it comes to writing scripts and directing.

How often do you argue?

Rarely.

If you got a call that he was is in jail, what crime would come to mind?

I would be surprised because Raqie is a law abiding citizen but maybe on other hand it would be about food because she likes eating.

How different or alike are you?

We are both comedians and are very creative in whatever we do. The only difference between us is that unlike me, she cannot emcee.

What nickname do you call her?

Kachapizo because she is very talkative.

What things are you both bad at?

We are both not good at killing vibe.

What did you most fight about as children?

I think all the fights were all about food.

What habits would you change about her if you could?

I would stop her from making so much noise whenever we have shows because I get many problems of men distrusting her yet we have to push the comedy.

Who reads more?

I think Raqie does.

What craziest things have you done together?

When we visited Kampala then she decided to be my guide assuming she knew Kampala better than me which made us end up in jail for being idle and disorderly.





Who has more friends?

Both of us because of the kind of work we do.





Raqibah

Tell us about yourself.

I am Raqibah Nambozo , aka, Raqie Piepy and I live in Mbale. I am a comedian under the Gruna Clan Comedy an actress.

How do you describe Salim?

Salim is my best friend, workmate and CEO Gruna Clan Comedy. He is a serious person when it comes to video shooting and rehearsals but very sweet in our free time.

How did you meet him?

In 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic. We met at filming auditions when he saw my creativity. So, he approached me and suggested that we start up something of our own. So, we did.

Your hobbies include…

Shopping, travelling and above all am a foodie.

Do you sometimes feel like you are competing with each other?

Yes, we really do in scripting, acting and directing.

How often do you argue?

We hardly argue unless when the time management is poor and we have a lot to cover for the day.

If you got a call that he was in jail, what crime would come to mind?

He is disciplined and I really do not expect that but if it happened, I guess it would be fighting over football because he is passionate about his team.

How different or alike are you?

The only difference is that I always take things for granted and tend to talk a lot; this nags him. But, we both give in whatever we want.

What things are you both bad at?

Fighting.

What nickname do you call him?

Bestie.

What craziest things have you done together?

I think is when we went to Kampala but he told every bodaboda man we met that “we are new in the city, we are from Mbale and we do not know the place we are going to”. This was too much for me an he added “We have no money to transport us back to where we have come from.” So, we had to walk late in the night.

Who has more friends?

I think I do have more friends than him because I am very talkative and more sociable.

Who reads more?

I do since I studied Literature in English at O and A-Levels.

