What we ought to celebrate on Heroes Day 

On June 9, Uganda will be celebrating its 21st Heroes Day since its inception. Different people talk about their heroes and what Uganda should celebrate?

Emily Maractho, director for Africa Policy Centre at Uganda Christian University.

My hero: my mother, Philomena Kwopacho Onen. She was instrumental in our education and modelled me into what it means to be a mother and civil servant. She is hardworking and keeps our home a wonderful place to live.

The heroes that need to be celebrated are the many Ugandans who work hard under difficult circumstances. They sacrifice for the greater good. I think of journalists as heroes, plus women who work hard to change their communities and build their families.

What should be celebrated is the meaningful contribution these people have brought to our nation beyond politics.

Patricia Kevine Litho , head of communication, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development

My hero: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. I like her resilience and commitment towards fighting for social justice. We have several women and men who continue to push for social justice. Particularly, I like the fearless persistence of Rebecca Kadaga, Miria Matembe and Winnie Byanyima.

June 9 is my birthday. The whole country will be home in my honour. I, therefore, celebrate the gift of life thanks to my parents for letting me have it.

Uganda should celebrate the discovery of oil and the progress on women empowerment



Patrice Gilles, director at Alliance Francais Kampala

Of the many I admire: Jean Michel,a Spanish teacher born in the centre of France but well-travelled. He was my good friend who showed me how to enjoy life to the fullest while nurturing values such as fraternity, honesty, solidarity, equity and courage.

In Uganda, there is Jackson Mubiru of the Kitintale Skate Park.

Mubiru was born in a slum and had his dream to build a skate park and educate the children around him I also consider him truthful and devout to bettering his community.

Heroes’ Day should celebrate the daily life heroes, the ones who do not appear on TV but who brighten up the world with their humanity. These include nurses and doctors who are committed to making lives better during Covid-19 peak. We can all be heroes by looking after one another and caring for the planet.

Pheon Nabaasa Wall

My hero: My Lord Jesus. His sacrifice, His courageous leadership, the example He sets and His consistent commitment to loving and shielding me and mine make Him my Hero.

A hero champions a cause to the extent of almost giving their life for it. In Uganda, our first heroes are our Parliament leaders. They have worked really hard in the last few months to hold officials accountable and they have released some recommendations that show courageous leadership.

Then, lawyers who provide probono (free) services to the poor even in these tough times of hiked prices and post Covid-19 recovery.

We ought to celebrate the heroes behind women, such as supportive spouses that create an enabling environment for women to work, progress, and prosper. These include my husband.