When Ankole Diocese celebrated couples with golden jubilees

It was fanfare and glorifying the name of the good Lord as 216 couples from Ankole diocese celebrated their over 50 years and above years in marriage anniversaries.

The celebrations at St James Cathedral, Ruharo in Mbarara city which coincided with Ankole diocese bishop Rt Rev Sheldon Mwesigwa’s 12 years as the Bishop of Ankole was graced by hundreds of people and dignitaries including the IGG Ms Beti Kamya.

Unlike the normal church services this was spiced by practical teachings as preachers, couples and other speakers noted the protection of the family as a foundation of society. The couples accompanied family members, relatives and the community got a lot of excitement praising and glorifying the name of the living God for the far he has sustained them.

To the couples and men of God who preached during the day while the success of their journey has been through a combination of factors, what stood out as the most obvious was salvation.

Bishop Mwesigwa began by telling the gathering how there is no magic in these couples’ marriage journey but salvation. He said most of the couples celebrating this anniversary are born again Christians.

“We are preaching to people that it’s through salvation that you can live happy and long lives with your family and the community. There is no other magic that these couples are celebrating 50 years and above in marriage, it’s because of salvation. Most of these couples gave their lives to God and it’s the journey they are celebrating,” said Bishop Mwesigwa.

He noted that the anniversary celebrations are indeed a living testimony that Born Again Christians live longer.

“A family that is not engaged in sexual immorality, alcoholism and other evil worship can overcome all the trials that would have torn family apart,” said Bishop Mwesigwa.

The preacher of the day also East Ruwenzori Bishop Rt Rev George Turyasingura noted that celebrating the 50 years and above couples in marriage is a practical teaching especially to modern families, the majority of whom have neglected Godly values as a foundation for the family.

“Families these days trust their money, positions. They have ripped their lives with sexual immorality and alcoholism. If you can find a man of woman of 50 years of age can’t walk with ease because of alcohol then what about sustaining 50 years in marriage ,” added Bishop Turyasingura before adding

He said its common these days to look at families and admire them because they are rich and in big positions but added inside their lives, it’s a hell of fire, they sleep in separate beds but even those that sleep together every one sleeps at the extreme end, leaving the devil to sleep between them.

“It’s selfishness, greed, lack of trust, sexual immorality have torn most families today,” added Bishop Turyasingura

Couples speak out

Mr Eliab Bakatagura, 96 and wife Marble Bakatagura 93, residents of Kinoni, Rwampara district have spent 72 years in marriage. They explained how putting God at the center of their marriage life has helped keep the vows.

“It’s has not been by our own efforts but the good Love of God whom we have committed our lives to. The marriage journey has many trials but when you surrender and commit to your God you will win,” explains Mr Bakatagura.

Mr Athanasio Karuharo 92 and Egrance Kaheru, 86 of Kasana, of Birere in Isingiro district have spent 66 years in marriage.

“We need to go on our knees and pray for families in this generation. Your children get wedded today, celebrations and lots of money are spent but in the next few days they divorce. But even those that don’t separate or divorce their parents, relatives and local leaders spend the better part of their family life trying to reconcile and solve their marital problems. Today families have neglected the church and God’s teachings,” said Mr Koruharo.

Kaheru explains, “Sometimes life would become hard but we would work it through together, we work together as a team not undermining each other. Communication and kindness towards each other has also been another strength where we have stayed together all this long”.

The IGG Beti Kamya urged couples to be resilient, tolerance that a family can be sustained.

“We commend the Bishop of Ankole diocese for his unique style of preaching the word of God, but also his commitment to transform communities. Sustaining young marriages has been a challenge these days, I also join preachers to urge the young generation to be flexible, patient and love each other upholding Godly values,” urged Kamya.