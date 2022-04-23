When masks drop…

As soon as the regulations about the mandatory wearing of masks relaxed, people did not wait long to throw away their masks and say that they have regained their lost freedom. At the same time, Covid-19 vaccination proof at restaurants was also removed, it is interesting that numbers of infections did not decrease, but it seems people no longer care.

Here, in Luxembourg, and for many months, protesters came out every Saturday, blocking the main city centre roads, holding banners and burning stuff which emitted black fumes. They were screaming slogans and accusing the government of being too harsh and undemocratic in making decisions against people who did not accept to be vaccinated.

At this point, we thought nothing would change, at least not so soon because of a minority. But, lo and behold it did change, and within a few minutes of the announcement of the relaxing measures, masks were dropped, entering restaurants became Covid check free, and the limited numbers to enter shops also became a thing of the past.

However, there are still a good number of people who are keeping their masks on, especially in closed and crowded areas. I happen to be one of those, so far, I maintain a clear record of not being infected, with so many around me having Covid more than once. I am hoping I can continue staying safe.

But then it is also a very interesting change being able to see everyone’s face again. I started going to a beauty salon for my nails last year, and for many months I only saw the eyes of the women therapists on the other side of the table. Recently, I went back there and all masks were removed, though physically I could recognise the women. The faces seemed totally different than what I had imagined.

This situation somehow reminds me of things happening in our lives, people we meet, then get to know. With time they become friends, some even best friends, while others make an exit. Then, there are a few who come in wearing masks, this time invisible masks, and with the first test, the mask drops and you get to meet the real person behind the mask.