When we took the best gorilla shots

After three hours of a grueling hike, soaked in rain and mud we finally reached a spot where one family of gorillas were having their meal and resting, it was almost 2 pm. We were informed by the rangers that we had exactly 60 minutes after which we had to leave the area. We were also told to wear our masks as soon as we got closer to the gorillas.

As I mentioned before, this time around the silverback gave us his back most of the time. And, when I asked the ranger: “Will he ever sit in a different position for us to be able to take photos?” The ranger replied: “This is his house, he does as he wishes!” Indeed, the man looked quite bored with the presence of these cameras and phone-yielding, tourists who were clicking from every possible angle.

The ranger informed us that there were also two mothers and three children a little bit further, hiding in the bush. So, we had to approach them from another side with caution not to agitate the silverback who was watching us very closely. I had seen a huge troop of gorillas during my last trip, and given the fact that this time we stood on a difficult slope. I decided to give more chance to others to sit next to the children as I watched from afar. However, the ranger insisted that I come closer, and also sit as near as possible to see the babies as they fed from the mother. I found his gesture extremely kind and considerate.

At some point, one in our group made a sudden move. The silverback sensing some danger turned his face towards us and took the charging position. Of course, everyone went a few steps back, but the rangers in a very interesting tone, a language spoken between them and the gorillas, calmed him down. Meanwhile, the other ranger told us to come on: “This is your chance to take the photos you wanted.”

Truly, the most amazing photos were taken just from this one minute that the gorilla decided to look at us.

Exactly 60 minutes after our arrival, the rangers told us that it was time to take the last shots, and then we should be heading down the mountain. I asked the ranger what would happen, he replied that gorillas would continue looking for a place to make their nest. This expression was very interesting, we always hear about birds making nests, but then gorillas just before sleeping every night, find a safe spot and break twigs and prepare a soft bed for themselves to sleep. The next day, the same routine goes on.