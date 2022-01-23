Prime

Akullo’s journey from sex slavery to educator and author in the US

Akullo has just published her first book titled BeHind the Shine. PHOTO | COURTESY

By  Tony Mushoborozi

What you need to know:

  • Journey to the top. Akullo has just published her first book titled BeHind the Shine, an epic tale of strength, courage and faith. It’s a story of one woman’s journey from hell. The book was published last year by World of Inspiration Publications based in Makerere. It was also published in the US.

There are people who had a happy childhood, those who had an unhappy childhood and those who had hell for a childhood.

