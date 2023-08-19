Explaining Among’s power play in Bukedea

The Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, said to be under pressure from intrigue originating at State House, last week took MPs on a trip to her Bukedea home where she showed off her cattle, reminiscent of President Museveni.

In this edition of the Monitor, I explain where all this is inevitably leading.

At the time Among was elected Deputy Speaker to the late Jacob Oulanyah in June 2021, reports started emerging of Opposition to her within the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party.

Many resented the idea that somebody who until recently had been in the Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party could take on the third highest office in the land.

In September 2022, the Speaker herself reported anonymous cars following her car with disguised number plates in a hostile posture and issued a statement in Parliament on this.

Ahead of the Nyege Nyege festival in September 2022, Among declared that it would not take place as it posed a serious threat to Ugandan cultural values.

After days of a stand-off, the Executive, through Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, cleared the festival to go ahead, even though President Museveni in another context would be opposed to such a hedonistic event.

Thus, it was seen as a deliberate move by State House to humiliate the Speaker.

In January 2023, with the Speaker behind moves to censor the minister of State for Lands, Ms Persis Namuganza for contempt of Parliament, the censorship motion was passed and Namuganza was censored.

In response, President Museveni not only did not sack Namuganza; she was invited to the official celebration of the 37th anniversary of the NRM government.

The by-election in Bukedea to fill a vacant parliamentary seat was met by a similar attitude by State House.

The NRM candidate won, which ordinarily should have won Among praise from the President for her key role in campaigning for the NRM.

Instead, Museveni ordered a probe into the violence during the campaign and reports of rigging. Several Bukedea District security and political officials were arrested on orders of Museveni.

Something about Among puts off many in the general public. Among comes across as a politician who can do anything to get and retain power, and whose love of expensive limousines is seen in the same light.

The final straw for many came last week when photos of Among’s new house in rural Bukedea went public.

The bungalow could pass for a shopping mall at first glance.

With millions of Ugandans struggling to complete their modest houses or struggling with rent, the sight of Among’s house stirred up a mixture of resentment, envy, contempt, and anger at the political class.

The one thing it did not do was win her many friends and admirers, something her political enemies are sure to keep in mind as they continue seeking ways to undermine her.

For some reason, even though some Ugandans resent the Museveni family, they seem to harbour a secret wish to see State House humiliate Among and fantasise her drop from power to disgrace.

For Among to be photographed, a cane resting across her shoulders like a cattle keeper, is bound to particularly irritate Museveni.

“I got inspired to look after cows when I went to Kisozi and saw the President’s cows,” Among said in Bukedea.

Ordinarily, this statement by Among should flatter Museveni.

The move by Among to host 300 MPs at her home and then introduce them to First Son Muhoozi Kainerugaba on the face of it should please Muhoozi and the First Family.

This, though, coupled with showing off her cattle, is certain to come across as Among building her own power base within the NRM.

When she issued that statement in Parliament about being trailed by anonymous cars, she declared that the Office of the Speaker could be taken away from her.

“Whoever wants to assassinate Anita, let he inform you that I was put in this chair by God and I will serve until I get tired,” she said.

Among attended the Gen Muhoozi campaign rally in Bukedea on Monday, August 14. Or, more accurately, she organised the Bukedea rally for Museveni’s son.

Being the shrewd political operator that she is, Among invited more than 300 Members of Parliament to Bukedea to visit her house and cattle ranch, as well as to attend Muhoozi’s rally.

Since he started his political birthday rallies last year, the rally in Bukedea was the first one to have so many politicians attend it.

“For us in Bukedea District, we believe in the name of the father, son and the holy spirit. Over 300 MPs are here just to show you that the 11th Parliament loves you,” Among told Muhoozi.

President Museveni has not forgotten how a former Speaker, Rebecca Kadaga, started out as his political protégé, only to gradually develop her own taste for power, emerge from Museveni’s shadow, and start challenging many policies and failures of the Museveni government.

State House is bound to use the public outrage at the size and opulence of Among’s house to drive up even more pressure on her.

Among knows this is bound to happen and will fight. She knows where the intrigue against her is coming from.

There was an incident in 2022 involving Muhoozi and Among, in which the Speaker stood her ground and which left Muhoozi annoyed, details of which I will not divulge here.

Suffice it to say Among’s exaggerated praise heaped on Muhoozi at Bukedea was her attempt at damage control and the start of her fight back to secure her position.

Among knows that her predecessor Kadaga was unsuccessful in protecting Parliament from the interference of State House and also knows that the powerful (former prime minister) Amama Mbabazi failed to take over the NRM from Museveni.

The big picture in all this is that State House has more or less taken over the Ugandan state.