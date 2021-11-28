Fr John Scalabrini was well-known for having founded the famous Bishop Cipriano Kihangire Secondary School and the well-respected charity, Emmaus Foundation, established in 1979. PHOTO/ COURTESY

Fr John Scalabrini: The Italian who deserves to be called Ugandan

By  Julius Ocwinyo

  • On November 28, Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo launches the book, The Faces in Their Eyes, at Bishop Cipriano Kihangire SS in Luzira, Kampala.
  • The book celebrates the man who lived in Uganda for 54 years and founded legacy media, school, church, medical and charitable projects in Kampala, and northern Uganda. Julius Ocwinyo takes a peep into what the book offers.

The great Nigerian writer, Chinua Achebe, once said: “It is the storyteller who makes us what we are, who creates history. The storyteller creates the memory that the survivors must have – otherwise their surviving would have no meaning.”

