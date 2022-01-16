Prime

Inside attempts to prevent influential NUP diaspora from disintegrating 

National Unity Platform leader Robert Kyagulanyi. PHOTO | FILE

By  Derrick Kiyonga

What you need to know:

  • A committee instituted by NUP leader Robert Kyagulanyi as an effort to cool down tensions between his administration and the diaspora, which has been bankrolling the party, has instead recommended that the former presidential candidate should continue wielding unchecked powers, something that some party members in the diaspora have rejected, writes Derrick Kiyonga.

The diaspora community has been one of the key pillars of now Uganda’s largest Opposition political party, National Unity Platform (NUP), which until 2020 was a political pressure group, People Power.

