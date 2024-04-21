Martin Aliker: A diplomat who handled sensitive assignments 

Dr Martin Aliker (right) receives His Highness the Aga Khan (left) at the VIP lounge of Entebbe airport. PHOTO/FILE

By  EMMANUEL MUTAIZIBWA 

What you need to know:

  • At the beginning of Idi Amin’s reign of terror and during the purge of Acholi officers, Amin’s secretary came to Dr Aliker’s home and advised him to leave immediately as there was a plot to arrest him.
  • In 1992, he was sent by Museveni to Washington DC to commence negotiations between Gaddafi and George Bush senior over Libya’s role in the Lockerbie incident after a bomb brought down a plane over a Scottish town, killing 270 people in 1988. 