Mak, Victoria varsities pay tribute to Dr Martin Aliker 





Makerere and Victoria universities have paid tribute to the late Dr Martin Aliker and commended him for his dedicated service to both institutions.

Dr Umar Kalimba, the acting vice-chancellor of Makerere University, described Dr Aliker as an enviable professional, and hardworking gentleman, with impeccable integrity, tested and proven business acumen.

Dr Aliker served as the chairperson of the pioneer board of trustees of the Makerere University Endowment Fund from 2014 to 2019.

Makerere University said under Dr Aliker’s stewardship, the inaugural board had at the end of their term in 2019 grown the onshore fund from nothing in 2014 to Shs1.5b while the offshore fund was valued at £1.5m.

Victoria University described Dr Aliker as a foundational pillar who dedicated his life to the betterment of the university and the country.

“We remember and honour Dr Aliker for his unwavering commitment, exceptional leadership and visionary approach that have left indelible marks on our corridors and beyond,” the tribute on the university’s X handle, formerly Twitter, read in part.

“His contributions have been instrumental in shaping the academic and moral landscape of our university, enriching the lives of countless individuals,” the statement added.

Man of integrity

Speaking to Monitor on April 17, Dr Lawrence Muganga, the vice chancellor of Victoria University, said Dr Aliker, who served as the second chancellor of the university, was selfless and an advocate of transparency, not only in the education, but also in other sectors.

“He was one man who was pro-education and education that is of high quality. He was one who did not compromise on quality. He always encouraged everyone to not cut any corners even if it means failing; ‘you have to get used to failing and you pick yourself up and do the right thing’,” Dr Muganga said.

He said Dr Aliker’s dedication to service was unrivalled, even when at his lowest point of health, as he showed up to work and put service above self.

A dental surgeon and an influential business leader, Dr Aliker died on Monday at Nakasero Hospital in Kampala and will be buried on Sunday.

He also served as board chairperson of Monitor Publications Ltd (MPL) and is credited with overseeing the merger between MPL and Nation Media Group.

Burial arrangement