Nakaddu: The 19-year-old trying  to dethrone Nantaba in Kayunga

Ssezibwa bridge which ushers you into the central district of Kayunga, gained fame in 2009 when security forces blocked then Katikkiro (prime minister) of Buganda John Baptist Walusimbi from entering the district, triggering off what came to be known as “Buganda Riots” in which scores of people were killed.

Eleven years later, Ssezibwa is, of course, tranquil, and it’s here that 19-year-old Brenda Nakaddu, who is vying for the Kayunga Woman MP seat, stood and welcomed Patrick Oboi Amuriat, the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential candidate. At only 19 years, Ms Nakaddu is probably the youngest MP contestant.

From the cool breeze of Ssezibwa, they would go on to have huge rallies in Kangulumira Sub-county and later Bbaale County where Ms Nakaddu who was draped in a blue Gomesi caught the eye of those who had turned up.

“I have always believed that I belong to this stage,” she said in a recent interview with Sunday Monitor. “I have always wanted to lead my people.”

But Ms Nakaddu, who completed her A-Level at Namagabi Secondary School, wasn’t supposed to be at this stage. As late as November, the FDC ticket for Kayunga Woman MP firmly belonged to Harriet Nakwedde.

Before nominations could take place in November, Ms Nakwedde decamped to the National Unity Platform (NUP), which had just been formed by now presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, aka Bobi Wine, consequently becoming NUP’s flag bearer for the same position.

Just like many politicians from the Opposition in the central region, Ms Nakwedde whose FDC posters up to date are still visible in Kayunga Town Council, felt the pressure of this novel party which had gained traction in the central region.

Ms Nakwedde followed what the Democratic Party (DP) politicians did earlier last year when they decamped to Kyagulanyi’s party following the tide. Ms Nakwedde’s defection was such a big blow to FDC that to date many party members still think she is FDC’s flag bearer.



“I have to introduce myself because people knew Nakwedde,” says Ms Nakaddu.” But now they are getting used to me.”

With Ms Nakwedde, who had been known within the FDC structures for a long time, out of the picture, the party leaders had to think quickly lest the party misses a candidate.

They landed on Ms Nakaddu, who is supposed to be at Makerere University in Kampala studying Mass Communication hadn’t Covid-19 taken a foothold in the country, forcing the suspension of studies across the board.

“I was not afraid,” Ms Nakaddu says when asked if she wasn’t scared to throw her hat into the ring. “I love my party, and once Nakwedde jumped ship, I told my party I’m available. I had no doubts in my mind.”

Joining the race without much preparations isn’t the only brave step that Ms Nakaddu has taken. Welcoming Mr Amuriat in Kayunga took a lot of guts since many Opposition politicians have decided to bow to pressure and supported Mr Kyagulanyi in order to protect their seats.

For instance, before he could go to Kayunga, Mr Amuriat first hunted for votes in some parts of Kampala which included Nakawa and Kawempe divisions. It had been anticipated that Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, who formally joined FDC last year, would welcome Mr Amuriat in a grand ceremony of a show of might, but he was a no-show.

After traversing Nakawa where he was in the company of Michael Kabaziguruka, the current MP for Nakawa who is running for the newly created Nakawa East seat, Dr Stella Nyanzi, who is eying the Kampala Woman MP slot, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, who is set to defend his Kira Municipality MP seat, and other councillors from the division, Mr Amuriat went to Kawempe.

Once he was in Kawempe, area MP Mubarak Munyagwa, who is in a tight race with NUP flag bearer Bashir Kazibwe Mbaziira, was nowhere to be seen and also Mahmood Mutazindwa, who is standing in the tightly contested race for Kawempe North, never drummed up support for his presidential candidate.

Instead, it was Lukiya Namwanga, who wants to be a councillor at City Hall, who drummed up support for Mr Amuriat while other seasoned FDC politicians in Kawempe were a no-show.



“There is a great sense of betrayal over who,” a source within FDC that preferred anonymity because he is not allowed to speak for the party, said. “Many politicians in the central region have felt the pressure from the electorate and that’s why they tell the electorate to vote for whoever they want for the presidency.”

While other FDC MPs and candidates in Kampala and Buganda at large such as Ibrahim Kasozi (Makindye East) and Yusuf Nsibambi, who is vying for Mawokota South seat, and Apollo Kantinti, who is struggling to take back the Kyadondo East seat he lost to Mr Kyagulanyi, have decided to take the convenient route of backing the former musician’s presidential ambitions.

The novice Nakaddu, whose district has been voting for the NRM in huge percentages, never entertained such ideas.

“I have to support my party president because I belong to FDC, not NUP,” Ms Nakaddu explains her decision.

“We are in multiparty politics where everybody has his or her own party. And I belong to FDC, that’s why I support my party president.”

Ms Nakaddu’s love story with FDC, the biggest Opposition political party in the country, dates back to 2012 when she joined Primary Seven.

Ms Nakaddu says her political mentors are Joyce Nabbosa Ssebugwawo, the Rubaga Division mayor, Nathan Nandala Mafabi, the FDC secretary general who also represents Budadiri West in Parliament, and the Mr Amuriat.

“It’s the only party that I know that practices democracy. They have taught me well,” she says.

The easiest part perhaps for Ms Nakaddu was to plunge into this race. However, the hardest part is to win come January 14. She is taking on seven other candidates, including the incumbent Idah Erios Nantaba, who in the 2016 general elections made history when she ran as an Independent having ditched the ruling NRM and won all polling stations in the district, which has approximately 792,607 voters.

As she combs villages in sub-counties such as Kangulumira, Busaana and Kayonza which she says are bastions, the teenager is faced with the reality of kingmakers in Kayunga who apparently determine who goes through or not.



One prominent kingmaker is Moses Karangwa, the district NRM chairperson. Mr Karangwa, who was a close ally of former police chief Kale Kayihura, has been clashing with Ms Nantaba over every issue, including how to solve land wrangles and he has much influence, thanks to his bottomless pockets.



The campaigns haven’t been rosy and indeed they come with realities the teenager has had to contend with.

“Few people are interested in issues,” Ms Nakaddu says. “They are ever asking me for water which in real sense means alcohol yet I don’t have that much money, and even if I had that means I’m bribing voters.”

Whether she succeeds in dethroning Ms Nantaba or not, it’s apparent that in Ms Nakaddu, the FDC honchos believe they have meticulously mentored a cardre who will in future be a leader in Kayunga and also propel the party to greater heights.

This was apparent when Ms Nakaddu formed part of Mr Amuriat’s entourage that visited Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga in November.

While her contemporaries were at home enjoying an extended vacation due to the coronavirus, Ms Nakaddu was at the Buganda Kingdom headquarters in Bulange rubbing shoulders with political heavyweights such as Mr Mayiga, Mr Amuriat, Dr Nyanzi, Mr Kabaziguruka, Ms Ssebugwawo, inter alia.



“Many people have supported me,” Ms Nakaddu, a daughter of Patrick Kaddu and Jennifer Kaddu says. “They have welcomed me. They see me as their own daughter. My chances are promising.”