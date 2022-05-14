Satire: It’s a shame Ugandans are playing hard to appreciate Gen Muhoozi

Reports that lawyer Tegulle has sued Gen Muhoozi has left me wondering what we really want as Ugandans. I’ve written to Tegulle to confirm that someone is not using his good name in vain but he is yet to respond.

Many people I’ve asked say it’s real. And that they approve of it, too.

I really feel for Muhoozi. Imagine Tegulle, a man who grew up in a free society in Jinja, playing cricket and street football as he wished, is the one leading us in failing to appreciate Muhoozi and all that he went through. While many of us had our parents return home daily, poor Muhoozi grew up hearing about his dad in bulletins.

Then in 1986 when he thought he would now have his dad full swing, it turned out to be the start of yet another ordeal. The man has been busy toiling for Ugandans, carrying their burden for all of 36 years now.

Where many dads carry their kids on their shoulders, Kaguta was in 1996 instead made to carry ‘olubengo’ (grinding stone) on his head just to appease Ugandans that he was better than Paul Ssemo. Needless to say, that was Muhoozi’s play-spot and we placed olubengo on it.

Yes, I was saying, Tegulle grew up like a free bird but around 1986, Muhoozi had all his freedom taken away. You wouldn’t know how painful it is to grow up surrounded by gun-toting chaps when you see and hear other kids talk about their exploits on the streets.

Now, after all these years of yoke, Muhoozi decides to do something to help Ugandans and the same Ugandans are ganging up against him. What do you really want, folks?

Kagame and Kaguta closed the borders for years, frustrating our own who live off free movement of goods and services between the two countries. It is only after Muhoozi risked his life and went to Kigali that Kagame agreed to open the borders.

I say he risked his life because we all know Ugandan soldiers were shot on sight for just losing their way and straying into Rwandan territory.

Only history will reveal the extent to which he grovelled and pleaded on behalf of 44 million Ugandans who were only here picking their nostrils and imbibing cheap brew. Yet the same Ugandans now go nyef-nyef as if they lost all sense of shame.

Such a national hero is getting only ridicule in return. Where was Tegulle when we needed Gatuna-Katuna opened? Why didn’t he sue Kagame and Kaguta at that time?

Society praises young men who step into the shoes of their elderly father but when Muhoozi is apparently trying to alleviate the burden on his dad’s shoulder after 36 years of untold sacrifice and toil, we are suing him instead.

Yes, I’m tired -- we must enforce appreciation of our MK.

