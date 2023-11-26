Satire: We miss you Wanyama, where are you?

We miss you Wanyama where are you

We miss you Wanyama where are you

We miss you Wanyama where are you

Uphi uWanyama ayeye

(Where did Wanyama go)

Uphi uWanyama ayeye



Journalist was crying, the day you disappeared to Vision even though they were happy for your new job.

You had always been there for their press needs, summarised and explained the President’s speeches. You responded to their queries and rarely blue-ticked those who came to you via WhatsApp.

You made their work a little easier, Wanyama.

Sevo was weeping, when you ran away leaving his public relations and communication empty. He knew you always sent a rejoinder to explain his messages further.

Come back home we missing you

Come back home where you belong



We miss you Wanyama where are you

We miss you Wanyama where are you

We miss you Wanyama where are you

We miss you Wanyama where are you



Wanyama (where are you)

Our Letter from Kireka (where are you)

Wanyama (we miss you Wanyama)

Come back home (we miss you Wanyama where are you)

Come back home (uphi uWanyama ayeye)



Uphi uWanyama ayeye

Uphi uWanyama ayeye

Uphi uWanyama ayeye

It’s been a long time. Wanyama, where are you. We missing you, Wanyama. Where are you, come back home.

The other day Sevo railed against Uncle Sam and his Cousin. He said a lot. He was talking tough, like any other parent would when someone fights to take away Nsenene from his children.

The media went with all sorts of headlines, Wanyama. Some really split the woods. But there was no one to explain anything.

Wanyama, where are you.

In your days, you would have stepped up the gas, to attempt to explain what he meant. We knew you were nowhere near Squealor, but you were still our Wanyama on the job.

Even the Cabinet waited for your rejoinders and explanatory notes on the presidency. And many government agency spokespersons started aping you.

But they have all since gone back to default settings. They tell the media they are away when there are pressing issues.



We miss you Wanyama

We miss you Wanyama

Come back home

We miss you Wanyama where are you

We miss you Wanyama where are you



Journalist was crying. The day you disappeared. Because MK went to the royal wedding, and said a lot of stuff that left social media trying to figure out what he said.

SH was weeping. When you ran away. You weren’t MK’s Balaam, but you were still for the SH. He spoke about cows and left horns instead.

There was no Mwenda to change the narrative to the masses. Or because he has never had a Letter from Kireka.

And the others who came in your place were nowhere to be seen either, maybe because they can’t write no letter.



We miss you Wanyama where are you

We miss you Wanyama where are you

Wanyama yo

We miss you Wanyama where are you

Come back home



Wanyama we knew you left controversially. You had to run away from Journalist’s anger. But you were still one of us.

Wanyama, where are you. Even the toothpick in the newsroom canteen has lost value, because there is no one to flick it no more.

The new guys, they think toothpick is for picking Kaweke hair or ‘opening’ braids in a Kireka saloon.

Are these ones bald too? Or is having hair on the pate the problem? You made it look so easy, Wanyama, that the lot appears permanently asleep.

Come back home: It’s been a long time. Wanyama, where are you. We missing you, Wanyama. Where are you, come back home.